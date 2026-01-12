Program Lead - Common Tech
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As the Program Lead within Common Tech, you will own the end-to-end follow-up and drive of strategic pilot projects across the organization. Reporting directly to senior management, you will act as the central point of contact between the business organizations, the project teams, and Common Tech, ensuring that every initiative delivers measurable value for Saab and our customers. You will secure organizational buy-in, keep momentum alive in complex environments, and make certain that we invest our effort in work that makes sense for the business.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
* Monitor and accelerating the progress of pilot projects, guaranteeing that milestones, budgets and quality targets are met.
* Provide transparent, regular reporting to senior management and stakeholders, highlighting risks, opportunities and value-creation metrics.
* Serve as the primary point of contact between the line organization, project teams and Common Tech, ensuring clear communication, expectations and responsibilities.
* Drive the overall progress, from early phase scoping to productization of solutions while constantly securing buy-in from the business organizations and in the end our customers.
* Drive a value-first mindset, continuously evaluating project outcomes against expected business benefits and adjusting course when necessary.
Your profile
We are looking for a strategic, results-oriented leader who thrives in complex, multi-disciplinary environments. You combine a big-picture mindset with relentless attention to detail, and you are comfortable holding yourself and others accountable for delivering business value. Your perseverance and diplomatic skill enable you to navigate competing priorities, secure commitment, and keep projects on track.
The key requirements for this role include:
* Proven experience leading and overseeing large-scale, technically complex development projects, preferably in an industrial or defense context.
* Demonstrated ability to report to and influence senior management, translating technical progress into business-focused insight.
* Strong stakeholder-management skills with a track record of securing organizational buy-in and alignment.
* Excellent communication and facilitation abilities, both in Swedish and English.
* Strategic mindset with a solid understanding of how project outcomes generate value for the company.
* High level of personal accountability, perseverance, and the capability to maintain momentum in ambiguous or high-pressure situations.
* Experience coaching or mentoring project personnel and fostering a collaborative, value-driven culture.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
