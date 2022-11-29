Professor in Tumor Immunology
Professor in Tumor Immunology
Ref PAR 2022/1352
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
Welcome to the Institute of Clinical Sciences. The Institute of Clinical Sciences is a part of Sahlgrenska Academy, along with five other institutes. Here, research and education are conducted that focus on people's health and quality of life. The Institute of Clinical Sciences is organized into four sections and 16 different subject areas.
We are currently looking for a professor in tumor immunology to further strengthen research at the University of Gothenburg. Employment as a professor is placed at the Department of Surgery at the Institute of Clinical Sciences, Sahlgrenska Academy. In the department, extensive clinical, translational, and experimental research is conducted. The department participates in the faculty's various educational programs and training courses at the specialist level.
Subject area
Tumor Immunology
Subject area description
The subject area of the professorship is Tumor Immunology. The research area includes clinical research, translational research, and experimental research concerning the interaction between solid tumors and the body's immune system. The proposed research is expected to lead to a better understanding of underlying mechanisms and new diagnostics and treatment of patients with solid tumors.
Duties
The tasks include conducting research in the subject area that is competitive at the national and international level. The research shall contribute to Sahlgrenska Academy by taking a leading position in the research area of solid tumors and contribute to Sahlgrenska University Hospital receives national care assignments. It also includes actively seeking national and/or international external research grants. The tenure holder of the professorship must work closely with clinical researchers to strengthen translational research on the tumor types investigated by the Institute.
The tasks also include teaching and examination in courses at the first level and advanced level within the medical program and other educational programs in which the Institute participates. Furthermore, supervision of students and doctoral students at all educational levels is included.
The professor is also expected to perform other duties normally associated with a professorship, such as academic leadership and holding internal and external positions of trust. The employment also includes collaboration with the local community.
Eligibility
Eligibility for employment as a teacher is regulated by the Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 4 and the University of Gothenburg's employment regulations.
To be eligible for employment as a professor, the applicant should have demonstrated scientific and pedagogical skills. For employment, there is also a requirement to be able to teach in Swedish and English.
Assessment criteria
Assessment grounds for employment as a professor are specified in Chapter 4 § 3 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the University of Gothenburg's employment order.
Scientific, pedagogical, and administrative skills form the basis of assessment for the appointment. The assessment of scientific skills in the field and pedagogical skills are equally weighted and ranked first, while administrative skills are ranked second.
When assessing scientific skills, particular importance will be attached to the ability to conduct research with significance for the duties of employment. Special emphasis will also be placed on peer-reviewed publications in international journals. The applicant must have demonstrated skills in initiating, planning, leading, and developing research, as well as having demonstrated the ability to competitively obtain research grants in national or international competition. Established international networks as well as participation in national and international collaborative projects are meritorious.
When assessing pedagogical skills, special emphasis will be placed on experience in supervision, teaching, and examination in education at basic, advanced, and postgraduate levels, as well as other educational activities. Experiences must be well documented in a way that makes it possible to assess the quality of the educational activities. For administrative skills, experience in academic leadership as well as the ability to cooperate and collaborate are meritorious.
Employment
Permanent position full time, 100% based at the Institute of Clinical Sciences.
Entry in autumn 2023 or by agreement.
