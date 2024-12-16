Professor and Head of Subject in Electric Power Engineering
2024-12-16
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 2 billion per year. We currently have 1,500 employees and 17,900 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
Subject Description
Electric Power Engineering encompasses the study of sustainable systems for electricity generation, transmission, and the interaction between power grids, electricity generation, and energy use.
Duties
The position of Professor and Head of subject includes overall responsibility for leading and developing the subject, including research, postgraduate education, and education at the undergraduate and advanced levels. The role includes securing external funding and engaging with stakeholders in society. A key responsibility is building a strong research field where the team grows and develops. This is a permanent position.
Qualifications
Qualified for an employment as a professor is someone who has demonstrated both research expertise and teaching expertise. As much attention must be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise.
In order to meet the requirements for an employment as a professor, the applicant:
• must be prominent within their subject area and there present scientific activities of high international standards demonstrating a clear progress in terms of quality;
• must have produced a total scientific output that must be equivalent, in terms of quantity, to at least three doctoral theses including the doctoral thesis;
• must demonstrate academic leadership through, among other things,
• experience of research-related commissions of trust such as subject specialist, external reviewer and/or member of an examining committee;
• experience of leading research projects;
• experience of applying for and being granted, as the main applicant and in competition, external funding for research projects;
• experience of internal missions at the University;
• experience of educational leadership;
• must have experience of supervising doctoral students and, unless there are exceptional reasons, must have been the principal supervisor for at least one doctoral student for the entire period from admission to doctoral degree;
• must demonstrate pedagogical expertise through proven experience, teaching expertise and teaching development.
• must demonstrate the ability to collaborate with the wider community by means of, among other things,
• making new knowledge available to the wider community,
• incorporating societal needs into educational and/or research contexts.
In addition to the qualification requirements for professors, emphasis will be placed on leadership skills when recruiting a professor and Head of subject/Chaired professor. These skills are demonstrated in, among others,
• experience of line management responsibility and staff development;
• self-knowledge and capacity to reflect on their own leadership experience;
• experience of budget responsibility or other financial responsibilities.
Assessment Criteria
The following criteria will be applied in the evaluation:
• Research expertise.
• Teaching expertise.
• Ability to lead and develop operations.
• Other evaluation criteria.
Other evaluation criteria
These will be weighted in the following order of importance:
• Degree of expertise required for eligibility.
• Ability to secure external research and development funding.
• Capacity to contribute to the development of the department, division, and university leadership.
• Experience in personnel responsibility and development, particularly in managing and mentoring both junior and senior staff.
• Administrative skills relevant to the subject matter and associated tasks.
• Collaborative ability within the university, with partners, and society.
• Ability to communicate research and development work.
• Proficiency in teaching in Swedish and/or English. Applicants are expected to communicate in Swedish within three years. Luleå University of Technology offers tailored Swedish courses.
• Experience in international, particularly European, collaborative projects.
Personal qualities such as teamwork, communication skills, and a results-oriented approach will be highly valued.
Currently, most Chaired professors in the department are men. Therefore, we strongly encourage female applicants.
Information
For further information, please contact:
• Head of Department: Margareta Groth, tvm-prefekt@ltu.se
• Division Manager: Marcus Öhman, marcus.ohman@ltu.se
• HR Specialist: Lisa Larson, lisa.larson@ltu.se
Union Representatives:
• SACO-S: Diana Chroneer, Diana.Chroneer@ltu.se
• OFR-S: Lars Frisk, lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We strongly encourage you to apply through the application button below and attach the requested documents. Please follow the Instructions for Applicants link for complete details. Kindly mark your application with the reference number below. We recommend submitting your application in English, as external experts may be English-speaking.
Other Information
A security clearance may be required for the final candidate.
Application deadline: February 17, 2025
Reference number: 4371-2024 Ersättning
