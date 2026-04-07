Professional Programmes Assistant
The World Maritime University / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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Reporting to the Director of Outreach, the Professional Programmes Assistant role plays a key part in ensuring the timely and effective organisation of Summer Academies and PDCs, including coordination of academic content, faculty engagement, scheduling, logistics, and delivery modalities (including in-person, blended, and online formats).
Responsibilities include supporting the development of new demand-driven courses in collaboration with academic departments and external partners; ensuring alignment with WMU's academic quality standards and strategic objectives; monitoring participant enrolment, feedback, and learning outcomes; and contributing to continuous improvement of programme design and delivery. The Assistant works closely with internal units on marketing, communications, budgeting, and operational planning, and liaises with sponsors, donors, and partner institutions as appropriate. Other outreach-related duties may be assigned by the Director of Outreach, subject to operational needs.
Specific duties for the role include the functions indicated below:
Provide administrative and logistical support for the planning, development, and implementation of the University's Summer Academies and Professional Development Courses;
Coordinate the drafting and distribution of related documents, agreements, budget proposals, emails, letters, memos, and other correspondence with clients, participants, and partners;
Give administrative support to managers and relevant committees in their role of ensuring (in collaboration with external partners) that the Summer Academies and Professional Development Courses align with University goals and quality assurance standards;
Collaborate with the Marketing and Communications team to prepare promotional material for related activities, including videos, brochures, websites, and social media content;
Serve as responsible first contact point for enquiries from learners, clients, and partner institutions related to the relevant activities;
Provide proactive support to faculty, learners, and other stakeholders, fostering positive and culturally sensitive working relationships with both internal and external partners;
Provide administrative support to faculty and subject matter experts in the development and delivery of the University's professional programmes;
Provide support to administer the University's e-learning infrastructure and Learning Management Systems (LMS) in coordination with the ICT department and external service providers, ensuring seamless integration of the professional programmes in e-learning platforms where e-learning is part of the delivery of these educational offerings;
Collect, organize, and maintain accurate data, including gender-disaggregated data, to support tracking, impact assessment, and reporting on the University's Professional Development Courses;
Contribute to the monitoring and evaluation of all activities, aiming to enhance their effectiveness, efficiency, and impact;
Keep detailed records of the different expressions of the University's professional programmes for internal and external purposes;
Perform other duties required and/or as assigned by the Director of Outreach to support University's work, subject to the approval of the Vice President (Provost).
Minimum requirements
The position requires demonstrated planning, coordination, and project management skills, with experience in the organisation and delivery of short courses, executive education, or professional training programmes. The successful candidate will have the ability to work in a fast-paced, demand-driven, and culturally diverse environment and to coordinate multiple stakeholders, including faculty, external experts, sponsors, and partner institutions. Strong organisational and problem-solving skills, flexibility, and a results-oriented approach are essential. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required, together with the ability to support outreach, marketing, and participant engagement activities. Familiarity with blended and online learning modalities, budgeting and logistical planning, and continuous improvement processes is desirable, as is the ability to work effectively in a multicultural and international setting
The successful candidate will have a secondary education. A Bachelor level degree is a strong advantage.
Have a minimum of five years of experience in administrative tasks (preferably in higher education academic environments).
Proficiency in spoken and written English. Desirable
Knowledge of another UN language would be an advantage.
Desirable Qualifications, Competencies and Professional Experience
Have excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills in an international and multi-cultural academic environment
Have experience with the delivery of lifelong learning interventions in higher education
Have experience in educational and technical development of E-Learning and Learning Management Systems (optimally in higher education academic environments);
Have data handling and learning analytics experience;
Be pro-active and have the ability to work effectively and accurately;
Be able to work in a multicultural environment and to demonstrate gender-sensitive and non-discriminatory behaviour and attitudes;
Be flexible in coordinating multiple projects and meet deadlines consistently; ;
Demonstrate flexibility, motivation, enthusiasm and tact;
Possess strong IT skills, computer literacy and key experience with Google Suite tools/applications and Salesforce ERP.
Applicants must fill in the https://www.wmu.se/docs/personal-history-form,
and should send a letter of interest, a fully updated CV to Malin Lindau, HR Assistant (hr@wmu.se
)
This position is only open to persons legally authorized to live and work in Sweden. The selected candidate will be locally recruited. The employment contract offered is in accordance with the United Nations International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) standards for General Service staff in Sweden. The salary is exempt from Swedish taxation. Candidates will be contacted if they are short-listed. Application must be submitted in English to be considered.
This position is at the GS5 of the UN ICSC salary scale. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: HR@wmu.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Programmes Assistant". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The World Maritime University
, https://www.wmu.se/about/careers
Fiskehamnsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
211 18 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
The World Maritime University Jobbnummer
9838447