Produktionsutvecklare
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
In this role, you will be part of our production development team, supporting production and managing the production implementation of the world's largest transformers. Working in production development provides an opportunity to gain broad knowledge of our unit and our products. The focus is on supporting and developing production and you will live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues.
How you will make an impact
Be part of our team that works with managing, automating and visualizing data in a smart and efficient way.
Create clear and actionable visualizations in Power BI, Excel, or other tools we already use.
Explore new ways to extract valuable insights from our data - for example, through simulations and analytics.
Get to know our data sources and understand where the information comes from, how it's used, and what its quality is.
Collaborate with other units and be involved in finding possible external partners to develop digital solutions together.
Your background:
Solid experience with Office 365, especially Power BI, Power Automate, Power Apps, and Excel.
Used to working with databases, such as SQL or Microsoft Access.
A genuine interest in data analysis and turning data into insights.
A strong customer focus and ability to understand and meet the customer's needs.
A pronounced analytical ability and a solution-oriented way of working.
Very good communication and collaboration skills - you thrive in teams and are clear in your dialogue.
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced and changing environment.
Good knowledge of both Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
What we offer:
Collective agreements
Flexible working hours
Occupational health care and wellness allowance
Great career opportunities at Hitachi Energy in Sweden as well as globally
Educations and courses that contribute to personal and professional development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities represented within the Swedish organization
Supplementary allowance for parental leave
Benefits portal with over a thousand benefits and discounts
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait - apply today!
More information: Head of Recruitment, Sofie Jansson, SOFIE.JANSSON@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, Tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9437598