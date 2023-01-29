Produktion Scientist
Empe Diagnostics AB / Kulturjobb / Solna Visa alla kulturjobb i Solna
2023-01-29
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Empe Diagnostics AB i Solna
Global health problem:
Over 10 million people contract tuberculosis (TB) every year. Although most people can be cured if they receive the early and correct antibiotic treatment, TB still remains a major cause of death in the world. One of the reasons for such high mortality is the lack of rapid diagnostic test that can provide reliable results at the entry-level clinics or primary health centres. Poor diagnosis leads to ineffective treatment, which results in improper cure.
EMPE Diagnostics is developing a combinatorial DNA-test in a simplified manner to identify TB causing bacteria and the resistant genes. EMPE's test kits can produce visual results in 3 hours, directly from patients' samples, even at low/medium resource clinics because it does not require any expensive instruments. EMPE could help millions of people around the world, who are at risk of developing the deadly TB infections, by aiding correct diagnosis to help the clinicians to choose necessary and effective antibiotics.
The EMPE Group:
EMPE group consists of EMPE Diagnostics AB (EMPE Sweden), situated at Karolinska Institutet Science Park in Stockholm, and EMPE Diagnostics Private Limited (EMPE India) based in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, India.
• EMPE Sweden: Headquarters and R & D unit, where we have a team of 10 people.
• EMPE India: Global production centre, which is responsible for production, sales and logistics, which is managed by a team of 30 people.
We are looking for Production Scientist
As a Production Scientist at EMPE Diagnostics, Sweden, you will be responsible for execution of production related activities and will be actively supporting the R&D team. We are looking for someone primarily responsible for lateral flow material manufacturing, gold nanoparticle production and conjugation. Additionally, you will be involved in conducting scientific research experiments leading to the discovery and development of molecular diagnostic products, including feasibility studies, optimization work, robustness improvements and performance verification. A thorough understanding of molecular biology is necessary and conceiving of innovative ideas and concepts is encouraged. Required to have a Swedish permanent residency or permit to work in Sweden.
Required skills and profile
• BS or MSc or equivalent experience in molecular biology, biochemistry, biotechnology or similar field.
• Minimum two year of hands-on molecular biology experience in an academic or industrial setting. At least a year of production experience in an industrial setting is a merit.
• Experience in Lateral Flow based in vitro diagnostics (IVD) medical device is highly recommended.
• Proficient in standard laboratory molecular biology techniques such as sample preparation, nucleic acid amplification or other enzymatic processes, including experience with common molecular lab equipment.
• Excellent organizational skills, enabling efficient and autonomous work with multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
• Excellent team working and social skills, a positive spirit with a generous focus on the achievement of the team and the organizational goals.
• Must be reliable and dependable, displaying integrity, ethics and good judgement.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
• Logical and critical thinking skills, with the ability to solve complex problems both independently and in a team, knowing when to escalate problems appropriately and in a timely manner.
• Proficiency in software tools used to analyse and present data, including Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint.
• Meticulous attention to detail and strong record keeping skills.
• Experience in oligonucleotide design and molecular method optimization is a merit.
Key responsibilities
• Production of Lateral Flow biosensors to be used in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) medical devices.
• Nanoparticle synthesis (Gold Nanoparticles) and oligonucleotide conjugation.
• Maintaining documentation of each manufacture activity and record this information on Electronic Lab Book.
• Preparing new Production-related SOP's, BMR's, Logbooks and applicable documentation.
• Manage Production inventory and ordering of raw material.
• Preparation of buffer solutions.
• Follow production outcomes and conduct investigations in case of deviating results.
• Identify and implement continuous improvement initiatives and partake in 5S organizational tactics. Knowledge and experience with lean manufacturing is desirable.
• Carry out checks, calibrations and maintenance of instruments and equipment. When necessary, order, implement and validate new production equipment.
• Assist with the design transfer of products from R&D to production.
• Check and ensure the 100% implementation of process parameter required as per SOP.
• Actively participate in New Product Development /product and process development activities.
• Represent Production in internal inspections and audits.
• Any other work assigned by Reporting Manager.
Joining date
Join us ASAP, to solve an alarming global health challenge.
Contact:
Interested applicants can send your latest CV, cover letter (mandatory) and reference letter (optional) to careers@empediagnostics.com
.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28
E-post: careers@empediagnostics.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Empe Diagnostics AB
(org.nr 559028-1563), https://empediagnostics.com/
Nobels Väg 16 3TR (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Jobbnummer
7389783