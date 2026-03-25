Production Technician
Wellspect AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2026-03-25
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wellspect AB i Mölndal
Wellspect HealthCare is currently seeking a Production Technician for a permanent position at our production facility in Mölndal. In this role, you will work with modern, highly automated machinery in factory, cleanroom, and technical environments. You will be part of the Production Technology department, collaborating with skilled and dedicated colleagues to provide daily operational technical support. Our work culture is characterized by teamwork, curiosity, and a strong commitment to continuous improvement.
Responsibilities
As a Production Technician, you will be responsible for developing and improving standardized work methods and procedures within your assigned production areas. You will design training materials, ensure that instructions are up to date, and support the production organization in daily LEAN activities. This includes coaching operators and ensuring compliance with 5S principles.
You will also plan and coordinate operator maintenance in collaboration with the maintenance department, train operators in maintenance techniques, and manage the booking and execution of instrument calibrations within your area. Additionally, you will handle minor purchases related to production, such as material handling equipment and tools.
The role involves close collaboration with other departments within Operations, such as Production Development during the implementation of new machinery and Supply & Purchasing during the evaluation of new materials. You will also represent the production function in various cross-functional projects.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with post-secondary education in production technology or a related field, along with solid experience in a production environment-preferably in various roles such as operator, quality assurance, maintenance, or production administration.
You possess strong knowledge in production technology, maintenance techniques, practical application of LEAN Production, and standardized work methods. Experience with instrument calibration is considered an asset.
As a person, you are structured, responsible, and have excellent communication skills. You thrive in a team-oriented environment and have a natural ability to create order and clarity. Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English is required, as documentation and training are essential components of the role.
About Wellspect
Wellspect Healthcare is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices that help people suffering from urinary retention or chronic constipation. More than 1 000 employees around the world are dedicated to making a difference to people who need our products and services. Wellspect is one of the worlds' leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, with LoFric® as the most known brand. As a help to those with chronic or severe constipation Wellspect has developed what likely is the world's most advanced irrigation system, NavinaTM, combining a high degree of user convenience, clinical effectiveness and connectivity into one smart system. Wellspect strives to become climate neutral and leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. The company, with headquarters in Mölndal, Sweden, is present in more than 30 countries, and part of Dentsply Sirona, the worlds ' largest manufacturer of professional dental technologies. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.wellspect.com
and www.dentsplysirona.com
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wellspect AB
(org.nr 559332-0673)
Aminogatan 1 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9817997