Production Technician
2024-10-31
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige
OBS! Location for job is Haparanda.
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role for a Production Technician at Zpark Energy Systems AB, with production in Haparanda and main office in Luleå. The Production Technician will be responsible for designing and optimizing production systems, identifying and troubleshooting production issues, and developing solutions to streamline and improve manufacturing processes. The Production Technician will also play a key role in process development, implementation, and optimization, and work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful execution of production plans.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Manufacturing Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or similar. Alternative, you have gained similar knowledge from work experience.
Experience in large volume manufacturing
Experience in CAD software, development and productions tools and equipment is meritorious.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication, collaboration, and team working skills.
Good understanding of risk management and quality assurance, experience in Lean Six Sigma, Kaizen is meritorious.
Experience in a manufacturing environment, with knowledge of industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, and adapt to changing priorities and business needs.
Strong attention to detail, with the ability to maintain high levels of accuracy and quality in work.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Experience in ERP & MPS systems.
Experience in electronics production and in Circuit testing is meritorious.
What We Offer
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Collaborative and innovative work environment.
Opportunity for growth and development in a dynamic industry.
