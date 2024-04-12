Production Quality Senior Engineer
Northvolt Labs AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-04-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Labs AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
Drive improvement of quality level and performance for process and product in manufacturing
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
Implement quality requirements according to quality standards
Lead quality assurance activities to ensure that production/product quality specifications are met.
Lead and support Production / Process quality engineers through complex problem solvings.
Lead and train quality team members and operations on quality standards and procedures.
Perform onboarding, timesheets validation related to led team members.
Create Control plan and take part in FMEA analysis. Facilitate continuous update of PFMEAs by working with multidisciplinary teams.
Define and improve Work instructions and procedures for Quality related activities.
Monitor and analyse complex data with the help of statistical process control tools.
Monitor and lead analysis of internal and external quality problems.
Drive complex problem solving and root cause analysis.
Drive quality improvement and optimization projects utilizing six sigma methodology.
Transfer actions and lessons learned between products and production lines. Integrate external lessons into preventive or corrective actions.
Ensure proper implementation of Change management.
Ensure proper implementation of Deviation management.
Define and follow up MSA requirements and methods of the measurement equipment, approve MSA results.
Lead the team members on SPC, capability studies and quality process release and line release activities.
Report and mitigate safety relevant issues within the team in the appropriate system.
Is part of equipment commissioning team and deliver acceptance, testing and qualification milestones of new process, equipment and installation of additional production lines. Quality stakeholder in process and product gate reviews.
Drive product failure Risk assessment.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
MSc or BSc degree in Chemical/Manufacturing/Engineering.
6+ years of relevant work experience within high volume assembly/production, ideally in an operational role.
Experience in Manufacturing quality in relevant industry. Experience in the battery/ automotive industry is a plus.
Specific skills
Leadership skills and a successful track record of leading quality improvement/six sigma projects in manufacturing and/or with suppliers.
Knowledge of quality management systems, e.g., ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM.
Knowledgeable in SPC, process capability, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology, Lean Six sigma and Statistics.
Personal success factors
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Is curious, action and result oriented, has hands on approach.
Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Passionate & purpose driven.
Resolutive.
Action oriented.
Reactive. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Labs AB
(org.nr 559144-2891)
Lugna Gatan 20 (visa karta
)
723 39 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8608838