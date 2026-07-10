Production quality engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Production quality engineer for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
The Production quality engineer is responsible to support the production with the following: -FAI, NCR, RCA, CA/PA, scrapping, CBM. -Quality Assessments/Problemsolving on product, tools and process. -Floor support: IPC-support, training, quality forums -Examining and evaluating the way of working so that it complies with current requirements and directives. -Qualification, Validation -NPI-projects
Continuously following up the state of quality and, when necessary, initiate quality assuring measures. This is initiated by planning, carrying out and following up: -Product audits -Process audits -Audits -Statistics from the non-conformance reporting system
Reporting the state of quality, audits and work on improvements on a comprehensive level to the responsible parties. The Production quality engineer may be involved in assuring that the delivery criteria are met. Supporting measures to raise the quality on products and within the organisation, for example by: Ilustrating the view on needs and requirements Driving problem-solving tasks (Corrective Action Preventive Actions) within the quality area (such as root cause analysis and corrective measures) Taking part in and also possibly driving different initiatives on product and organisational developments Guiding colleagues in our management system and educating within the areas where the quality department are responsible
Full-time on-site. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension off the assignment.
Start date 2026-09-01
End date 2026-12-31
Last Date to Apply 2026-07-24
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8052750-2096556". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9999546