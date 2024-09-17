Production Planner | Jefferson Wells | Gothenburg
Experis AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you experienced in global production planning and ready to take on a new challenge? Jefferson Wells is looking for an experienced Production Planner to join our client in the automotive industry in Gothenburg. This exciting consulting assignment offers the chance to work with global production processes and collaborate with stakeholders across multiple functions. Apply today to become a part of this dynamic team!
Location: Gothenburg
Start Date: ASAP
Assignment Duration: Until December 31, 2025
About the job as Production Planner:
As a Production Planner, you will play a key role in the global production program, ensuring accurate planning, reporting, and coordination across the business. Your primary focus will be on managing the Master Production Schedule (MPS) for assigned plants and affiliates, working to balance supply and demand, and optimizing available capacities. In this role, you will also simulate production planning scenarios, manage consolidated reports, and lead the monthly program planning process.
Main responsibilities include:
* Managing weekly global consolidated reporting of production program status and build plans.
* Creating and managing timely MPS releases for assigned plants and affiliates, ensuring alignment with available capacities.
* Leading the monthly Program Planning Process for affiliates in collaboration with their supply chain teams.
* Simulating production planning scenarios and acting as the key point of contact for assigned plants.
* Collaborating with plant and capacity management teams to ensure MPS is both feasible and aligned with market demand.
* Maintaining the capacity watch list and proactively managing MPS creation.
* Coordinating stakeholder activities and ensuring the timely execution of the global program planning process.
* Verifying, consolidating, analyzing, and distributing reports for monthly meetings, including IVCM and GPV&CM.
* Documenting decisions and follow-ups from program meetings and distributing meeting minutes to stakeholders.
The person we are looking for:
We are seeking a detail-oriented, experienced professional with a strong background in production planning. The ideal candidate will have experience working in a global production environment, strong analytical skills, and proven ability to manage complex supply and demand processes. You should be comfortable in a fast-paced environment and capable of balancing multiple stakeholder needs.
Qualifications we are looking for:
* Extensive experience in global production planning processes.
* Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, and Hercules.
* Strong understanding of sales and production planning from both commercial and industrial perspectives.
* Experience in optimizing supply and demand in a multicultural environment.
* Excellent stakeholder management and relationship-building skills, particularly within Procurement and Plant Operations.
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to foresee issues and implement effective solutions.
About Jefferson Wells:
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application:
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3f51bcf4-c178-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Jefferson wells Jobbnummer
8905639