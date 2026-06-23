Production Manager - Liquid Supplements
Swedish Nutra AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-23
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Production Manager Liquid Supplements
Swedish Nutra AB — Malmö, Sweden
About Swedish Nutra
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based manufacturer of liquid dietary supplements, producing both our own brands — Swedish Nutra, Swedish Collagen, True Collagen and Essentials100 — and private-label products for partners in more than 37 countries. We are GMP- and HACCP-certified and make everything in-house, from raw-material intake and mixing through to bottling, labelling and quality control. We are a fast-moving, international company in a growth phase, and we are now looking for a Production Manager to take full ownership of our production floor.
About the role
This is a hands-on leadership role with end-to-end responsibility for our production. You will take charge of the entire operation — currently a single day shift, Monday to Friday — leading a production team of around 20 people, which we expect to grow, while working closely with our office and management team. Our current Production Manager is moving on to further studies, and we are looking for someone who can step in and take the operation to the next level: from a founder-led setup to a systematic, audit-ready, world-class manufacturing hub. You will own throughput, quality and team development, with freedom to build and improve how we run.
What you will do
Own the daily production schedule and make sure sales orders are delivered on time and in full, without unnecessary overtime.
Maintain strict GMP compliance and hygiene standards, keeping the facility audit-ready at all times.
Oversee preventive maintenance of mixing tanks, pumps and automated bottling lines to keep production running reliably.
Lead, develop and grow a production team of around 20 — building a "quality first" culture and the structure to support it.
Manage stock, storage and logistics across our facilities so the right materials are always in the right place.
Drive continuous improvement in throughput, quality and efficiency, and put systems in place so the operation runs reliably and is not dependent on any single person.
What we are looking for
5+ years in a production leadership role within FMCG, food, beverage or pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Hands-on experience with liquid / wet-fill production and automated filling lines is a strong advantage.
A genuinely hands-on, technical mindset — you want to understand why a bottling line is jamming or why a batch isn't homogenising correctly, and you get involved to fix it.
Solid knowledge of GMP standards and familiarity with food-safety regulation.
A "firm but fair" leader who leads by example and gets the best from a diverse, international team.
Someone who takes full ownership, works independently, and solves problems rather than waiting for direction.
Fluent English is essential — it is our working language and our team is international. Swedish or any other European language is an advantage.
What we offer
A central, high-impact role with full ownership of production and the freedom to shape it.
A competitive salary with a performance-based incentive linked to operational efficiency, quality (GMP) and team development.
The chance to build something — to turn a growing operation into a world-class one — in an ambitious international company.
How to apply
Send your application to hr@swedishnutra.com
Important: add job title Production Manager in the subject line when applying.
Please include your CV and a personal letter.
Start date: as soon as possible.
Workplace: Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, 211 24 Malmö.
Selection is ongoing — apply as soon as you can.
#jobbjustnu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23
E-post: hr@swedishnutra.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Production Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273), http://www.swedishnutra.com
Lodgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9975750