Production Engineering Manager
2023-11-17
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Smart Power are looking for a Production Engineering Manager to our factory in Västerås. As a Production Engineering Manager, you will have a job that includes responsibility, problem solving, technical challenges, a highly skilled team, and an exciting international workplace where sustainability and digitalization are in focus. The role will offer you a great opportunity to grow as a manager as well as enhance your personal working career. All departments in the production work with Lean production, focusing on continuously improving people and work processes to increase productivity and your team is critical in supporting this work. In this role you will report to the Production Manager and be part of the management team for operations.
Your responsibilities
You will lead the team that is responsible for production development, both investments in automation and equipment and development of processes and methods.
You are also responsible for production engineers that works with daily support to all production departments.
Your main task will be to coach, develop and motivate your team to continuously improve the business performance and to ensure high focus on health, safety and sustainability.
Your background
You are responsible and result driven leader with the ability to in-spire and motivate others.
You have experience from production engineering, project/change management, maintenance, and lean manufacturing.
You contribute with your great energy and proactive communication skills.
You know how to organize and prioritize.
You have a university degree in Engineering, and has leadership experience from a management role, preferably in production.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required, written and spoken alike.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
