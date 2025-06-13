Production Electrician
2025-06-13
Want to help shape the future of waterborne transport and be part of a world-class team?
At Candela, we design and build electric hydrofoil boats and ferries with performance previously unheard of in the industry. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation-the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry in operation, serving commuters in Stockholm and soon expanding to several other countries. By combining lightweight carbon fiber hulls, sensors, computers, and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our vessels fly above the water, delivering unmatched efficiency compared to conventional diesel ferries.
Core responsibilities:
Work in the electrical workshop with pre-assembly of in-house designed electrical components.
Work in the boats with installation of electrical components and cables.
Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction and process improvement.
Working closely with manufacturing engineering and following guidelines and work instructions given by the company.
Follow rules and regulations working with personal protective equipment given by the company.
Who are you?
You have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to stay thorough and focused by being organized and well structured. You enjoy interacting with people with a wide range of backgrounds and experience and have the ability to motivate and achieve results through others. And most importantly, you think the products we are developing and producing are really cool!
To be successful in the role:
You have technical education in the electrical field or equivalent experience
You have experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of electrical and testing tools
You can read and understand electrical schematics/drawings - we need you to be fully autonomous when reading schematics
Be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on as well as working within tight spaces
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
It is a bonus if you have:
Experience of working with both low and high voltage systems
Experience from working in the boating/automotive industry
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment - work is hard but fun. At Candela, we value the balance between work and leisure. Through regular social events and wellness subsidies, we foster a healthy work environment. At the same time, you also get to be part of shaping the future of sustainable society by contributing to the development of next-generation waterborne transportation.
Start date: mid August 2025
Scope: Full-time
Location: At our production facility in Rotebro, Sollentuna.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so don't hesitate to send in your application. The recruitment process is held in English so we kindly ask you to send in your application in English as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR.
Information: As a part of our standard recruitment process, all final candidates undergo a background check. It's done to enhance awareness about our future employees and ensure a safe working environment for our staff. This background check is mandatory and constitutes the final step of the recruitment process. We use an external partner. When we activate the background check you will receive more information. The background check is based on public information and conducted with your consent.
