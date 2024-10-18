Production Development Specialist
2024-10-18
Do you want to be part of an exciting journey to scale up and commercialize new sustainable innovations? Are you interested in developing production processes and want to be a key player in bringing new materials to the market? Then join us in our effort to contribute to a more sustainable future for packaging.
Career for a better climate. Every day.
In Biofoams team within the Biomaterials division we innovate and develop sustainable wood foam materials from idea to commercialization. We now have an opening in the team for an exciting role as production development specialist.
In this role you will develop and improve production processes to manufacture an innovative product that fits the customer requirements. Together with your colleagues you will drive efficiency and quality of production and solve production challenges in close collaboration with our partners.
Tasks and responsibilities
You will coordinate strategic production development and be a link between material development, production and business development. You will in the role:
Identify, investigate and implement new production methods or equipment to improve quality, safety, productivity or cost efficiency
Lead, document and follow up pilot and production trials together with R&D colleagues
Ensure that production quality control comply with key customer requirements
Lead and participate in production development and scale up projects
Analyse process and quality data and investigate deviations
Provide production and process expertise in material development and customer discussions
Contribute to a safe work environment and drive and implement safety topics in production
Who are we looking for?
To be successful in this role we see that you have a Master of science in mechanical or chemical engineering with 5+ years of industry experience. You have documented experience in production development and material scale-up projects and understanding of process control/automation. Experience from fiber-based materials, converting and/or quality management is considered a plus. Understanding of the link between production and product quality and the impact on the performance in the customer's application is important to prioritize activities and successfully drive the commercialization from a technical perspective.
You are a team player with collaborative approach and good people management skills. Office program skills are essential and you have solid communication and documentation skills and are fluent in English. You enjoy learning new things and have a creative mindset, good problem-solving skills and critical analytical thinking. You are safety minded and flexible to handle and lead both projects and ad hoc challenges.
Preferably you will be located in our Innovation center in Sickla, Stockholm, but other Stora Enso locations can be discussed. You have a willingness to travel within Europe on a monthly basis.
What we offer
By joining us, you will be part of our diverse working culture supporting you to explore new perspectives and develop professionally. To keep you going safely, we support your physical and mental wellbeing. You will work with exciting sustainable innovation projects, within a nice collaborative team where you will be the main technical contact for process and production related topics for one of our strategic innovations. We offer a hybrid working model along with excellent opportunities for personal development.
How can you apply for this role?
You can only submit your application to us by using our recruitment tool. As we are assessing our candidates on an ongoing basis, we hope to hear from you as soon as possible but at the latest by October 31st. Our recruitment process could include pre-employment actions such as background, reference and health checks as well as a drug test. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the hiring manager Linda Renholm, linda.renholm@storaenso.com
. She is happy to help you!
Welcome to work in the renewable materials company!
The Biomaterials division meets the growing demand for bio-based solutions to replace fossil-based and hazardous materials. Stora Enso uses all fractions of biomass, like lignin, to develop new solutions. Our work to replace fossil-based materials includes novel applications such as Lignode, bio-based binders and wood foams. Our pulp offering encompasses a wide variety of grades to meet the demands of paper, board, tissue and hygiene product producers, as well as materials from process side streams, such as tall oil and turpentine from biomass.
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Sustainability is integral in Stora Enso's business strategy, it is at the core of what we do. Stora Enso contributes to the transition towards a biobased circular economy in three areas where it has the biggest impact and opportunities: climate change, biodiversity, and circularity. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products.
We believe diversity strengthens our competitiveness and contributes to better decision-making. Diverse working teams help us to explore different perspectives and challenge our way of thinking. We work actively to increase diversity in the workplace and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. Stora Enso is an equal opportunity employer and follows non-discriminatory practices.
