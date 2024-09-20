Production Development Specialist
2024-09-20
In this role, you will be part of our production development team, supporting the production and managing the production implementation of the world's largest transformers. Working in production development provides a chance to get a broad knowledge of our unit and products. You will lead projects that involve many internal disciplines, suppliers and be responsible for all the project phases and budget. You will work on the strategic and/or operational production development of one of our production areas Winding. Focusing on supporting and develop production and you will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the bus
Your responsibilities
Identify and implement improvements to the production process.
Lead production development projects.
Investigate the development of new production methods, technologies, and changes to equipment.
Create work instructions.
Support and help our transition to more digital and automated production methods and processes.
Work closely with colleagues, internal experts, and suppliers to solve production challenges.
Your background:
Understanding or knowledge of winding production, if you have previously worked in production it is an advantage.
Bachelor's or master's degree in technology or engineering (all disciplines), and/or equivalent work experience from a similar area is an advantage.
As a person, you have good problem-solving skills, an ability to efficiently take in multiple perspectives and be attentive and responsive to the needs of your stakeholders.
Good Swedish and English communication skills, both written and spoken, are required.
You are driven and focused. This role is a leading position but without personnel responsibility, leader experience is an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2024-10-04! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Sofie Jansson, SOFIE.JANSSON@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Elias Ströberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
