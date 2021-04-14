Product Support Associate - Cepheid AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Solna
Product Support Associate
Cepheid AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Solna
2021-04-14
Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna / Sundbyberg we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.
POSITION SUMMARY:
The Product Support Associate is the primary point of contact for customers requiring assistance with Cepheid products. As a member of the Tier 1 Technical Support Team, you provide product support to internal and external customers via phone, email and web serving as the critical first link in Cepheid's Customer Care experience.
ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
Engage customers to understand the nature of their request and triage critical issues
Promptly identify the issue through data collection, troubleshooting and remote connection to customer systems
Provide basic product information and resolve routine product complaints and inquiries
Document complaints and resulting investigations in the complaint management system
Prepare more complex cases for escalation
Adhere to Quality Management System procedures
Maintain product knowledge and support continuous improvement efforts
Contribute to quality compliance through accurate and concise case documentation
Complete all assigned and required training satisfactorily and on time
Performs additional tasks as assigned by the Technical Support Manager or Supervisor
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Education or Experience (in years):
High School diploma (or equivalent) with 2-4 years of experience in a call center/service or product support role OR
B.S. degree or equivalent combination of education and experience may be substituted for required experience
Knowledge and skills:
Fluent Swedish and English (written and oral) is required (additional languages would be an advantage - Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Russian)
Customer oriented - understands customer expectations and can empathize with customer & patient needs
Knowledge and use of commercial computer application packages (MS Office)
Familiarity with SalesForce.com (or similar CRM System) a plus
Able to follow complex procedures and processes
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Curious & self-motivated with ability to learn a complex technology platform quickly
Proactively analyzes situations and propose appropriate actions
Works independently in a structured manner with the ability to prioritize critical tasks
Builds collaborative work relationships with different teams, including Field Service, Sales, Marketing and Quality
Thrives in a dynamic and fast-paced environment
Other:
Available to work different shifts, evenings, weekends, and holidays as necessary
May include extended computer and telephone work involving repetitive arm/wrist motions
May include occasional overnight travel
PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelors degree in Life Science or with work experience in Biotechnology, Clinical Biology or the Medical Device Industry
The statements in this description represent typical elements, criteria and general work performed. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills for this job.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 69,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
Danaher is committed to a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong and all voices are heard. We believe in our associates and the unique perspectives they bring to every challenge, which is why we'll empower you to push the boundaries of what's possible.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Cepheid AB
Röntgenvägen 2
17127 Solna
Jobbnummer
5692537
