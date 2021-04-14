Product Support Associate - Cepheid AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Solna

Cepheid AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Solna2021-04-14Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna / Sundbyberg we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.POSITION SUMMARY:The Product Support Associate is the primary point of contact for customers requiring assistance with Cepheid products. As a member of the Tier 1 Technical Support Team, you provide product support to internal and external customers via phone, email and web serving as the critical first link in Cepheid's Customer Care experience.ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:Engage customers to understand the nature of their request and triage critical issuesPromptly identify the issue through data collection, troubleshooting and remote connection to customer systemsProvide basic product information and resolve routine product complaints and inquiriesDocument complaints and resulting investigations in the complaint management systemPrepare more complex cases for escalationAdhere to Quality Management System proceduresMaintain product knowledge and support continuous improvement effortsContribute to quality compliance through accurate and concise case documentationComplete all assigned and required training satisfactorily and on timePerforms additional tasks as assigned by the Technical Support Manager or SupervisorMINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:Education or Experience (in years):High School diploma (or equivalent) with 2-4 years of experience in a call center/service or product support role ORB.S. degree or equivalent combination of education and experience may be substituted for required experienceKnowledge and skills:Fluent Swedish and English (written and oral) is required (additional languages would be an advantage - Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Russian)Customer oriented - understands customer expectations and can empathize with customer & patient needsKnowledge and use of commercial computer application packages (MS Office)Familiarity with SalesForce.com (or similar CRM System) a plusAble to follow complex procedures and processesExcellent written and verbal communication skillsCurious & self-motivated with ability to learn a complex technology platform quicklyProactively analyzes situations and propose appropriate actionsWorks independently in a structured manner with the ability to prioritize critical tasksBuilds collaborative work relationships with different teams, including Field Service, Sales, Marketing and QualityThrives in a dynamic and fast-paced environmentOther:Available to work different shifts, evenings, weekends, and holidays as necessaryMay include extended computer and telephone work involving repetitive arm/wrist motionsMay include occasional overnight travelPREFERRED REQUIREMENTS:Bachelors degree in Life Science or with work experience in Biotechnology, Clinical Biology or the Medical Device IndustryThe statements in this description represent typical elements, criteria and general work performed. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills for this job.When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 69,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.Danaher is committed to a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong and all voices are heard. We believe in our associates and the unique perspectives they bring to every challenge, which is why we'll empower you to push the boundaries of what's possible.If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out.2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Cepheid ABRöntgenvägen 217127 Solna5692537