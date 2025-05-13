Product strategy manager
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The choices we make today define the world we will live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization is shifting the expectations on transport and infrastructure, making sustainable transportation increasingly important.
The mission of Volvo Trucks Product Management is to drive the transformation of our company by ensuring a sustainable total offer with a focus on customer satisfaction and profitability. As the bridge between development organizations, sales areas, and customers, we play a crucial role in proposing and implementing initiatives aligned with product line priorities. Our responsibilities include optimizing the value of R&D investments, securing business commitment and ensuring customer value in the future products and services we develop.
We are now seeking to reinforce the Strategic directions team with a Product strategy manager. Your most important assignment is to transform various sources of strategic insights into tangible plans & projects. You will be a core stakeholder in identifying and driving strategic studies where your focus is to secure Customer & Commercial business values. You will be a vital part in strategy and business decision making.
As Product strategy Manager you are responsible for driving Early Phase activities. This is fundamental for Volvo Trucks to set the strategic direction for the Total offer (product and services). You work in close collaboration with the rest of the Product management organization and other stakeholders within Volvo and outside. This includes but is not limited to:
* Developing Strategic plans
* Understand industry trends, and Market Positioning
* Support an innovative and efficient long-term Global R&D portfolio
* Introducing the commercial view in early phase activities Input on future customer & market needs in Pre studies & projects
* Drive VT position in AE development
* Secure VT position in public funding initiatives
* Be oriented among competition and competitive landscape
Into our team we see that you bring solid commercial & technical experience as well as demonstrated ability to deliver concrete business results & strategic directions.
To be successful and have fun in this role we see that you have the following qualifications:
* You are an inspiring and inclusive team player with a drive for result and customer satisfaction
* Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to simplify complex concepts to different audiences
* Strong stakeholder relation management
* Good understanding of how to package customer values from technical offerings.
* Proven Project management experience & ability to create trustful relationships
* Commercial truck market experience is a merit.
* A university degree in technical or commercial area or equivalent relevant competence
The position is based in Gothenburg and travel will be required occasionally.
We see a future with you as a colleague who can find energy in working in a team with a strong passion for the Volvo Brand, always striving to make it the world's most desired truck brand.
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
Jonas Nordquist, Director Strategic Direction, Product Management, +46 73 9028664
Sandra Sjöholm, HR Business Partner, +46 765538700
Last application day May 27th, 2025.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
