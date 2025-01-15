Product Stability Specialist Consultant
Are you a dedicated and detail-oriented professional with a passion for chemistry and product evaluation? We are now looking for a Product Stability Specialist Consultant!
OM TJÄNSTEN
On the behalf of our client we are looking for a Product Stability Specialist due to a parental leave. This is a consultant assignment that will be ongoing until august 2025. As a Product Stability Specialist you will compile and add chemical stability data in the master data file on regular basis. Evaluate product parameters (e.g. pH, moisture, water activity, nicotine content, nicotine degradation products) against product specification to assess and establish the best used before date (BUBD). You will also write assessment and statement reports on the stability for products.
This role is your chance to make a meaningful impact, working with cutting-edge product analysis while advancing your career in a dynamic and supportive environment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Data Management: Regularly compile and update chemical stability data in the master data file.
• Product Evaluation: Analyze product parameters such as pH, moisture, water activity, nicotine content, and degradation products to ensure compliance with product specifications and determine the Best Used Before Date (BUBD).
• Reporting: Prepare detailed assessment and statement reports on product stability.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Proven competence in product chemistry (for more details see above Main areas of responsibility)
• Good knowledge (8 in a 1-10 scale) of product characterization and stability evaluation
• Minimum 3 years' experience from a similar role in a relevant industry (e.g. pharmaceutical, chemical or food industry)
• Computer skills and knowledge of statistics is meritorious.
• Minimum Master of Science in chemistry, chemical engineering or relevant disciplines
• Proficient Swedish and English (both spoken and written)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Dedicated
• Analytical
• Organized
• Detailed oriented
