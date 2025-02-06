Product specialist
2025-02-06
Why we will love you
As Product specialist for in-store payments, you will assist in creating the strategy, vision, and backlog for one of the most important in-store omni-channel products, allowing customers to pay in store. Together with your team and PO you build the product backlog, you will gather input through multiple channels and give transparency to partners and stakeholders as you prioritise the work together. You'll do the preparations to define OKRs in partnership with cross-functional product teams. You will identify customer needs and business opportunities using quantitative and qualitative data. You thrive on working in a complex cross-functional environment and demonstrate how strategic thinking and deeply understanding customer needs can help create products that customers love.
We believe you share our IKEA values and that you are excited to join us in our journey to become the world's leading omni-channel home furnishing retailer. You enjoy a real challenge, in an environment where everything is changing.
Ideally your background includes:
Knowledge of global instore- and omni-channel retail and payment dynamics, covering from an understanding of trends and industry best practices to technical solutions and understanding of the payment ecosystem and vendor network.
Experience in working with a development roadmap using external development teams.
Understanding of the complex vendor relationships within instore payments domain.
Proven track record of successfully assisting in launching global products.
Strong communication skills, stakeholder management and proven ability to work cross-functionality.
Experience with tools like JIRA and Confluence.
You are obsessed about identifying customer problems and needs and you are naturally curious about solving these whilst making a business impact.
You have a strong interest in Product Development.
You are obsessed with simplifying the complex, finding the best ways to solve problems here and now.
You are passionate about data and comfortable with analyzing data to validate your decision making.
You have worked within agile development practices and are open to adjusting and learning new ways of working.
You are a team player and put the team before yourself
You have a strong ability to influence, listen to and collaborate successfully with your team and variety of stakeholders connected to the domain in a complex environment.
A day in your life with us
On a day-to-day basis you will be instrumental for us in delivering a seamless payment experience for the many customers visiting our traditional stores and new shopping formats. You will lead the work to bring our payment capabilities to the next level: leveraging the opportunities our payment data can bring us, enabling our expansion plans and store transformation process with intelligent payment solutions and empowering our coworkers with easy-to-use tools to best serve the customer. All this while working with multiple vendors and aiming for the optimal (cost) set up for INGKA.
We are looking for an experienced Product Specialist to:
Actively research consumers' needs and apply insights into tactics.
Lead the evaluation and performance of the product in close collaboration with the team.
Demonstrate a data informed approach to deliver successful outcomes for customers.
You will work closely with the Product Owner to discover the impact your product can have across channels and customers' touch-points.
You will work closely with the Product Owner to maintain a tangible product strategy for the assigned product and ensure that the delivery of outcomes meets objectives and customer needs.
When needed you will communicate the product strategy and vision for the product to ensure the team is driving the product in a strategic direction.
You will work closely with all Ingka markets (32+) and ensure collaborative relations.
You will align with cross-functional teams within the domain to ensure maximum impact.
You will participate in the product team's agile sessions and support the team by removing blockers when possible.
You will be open to different perspectives being heard and balanced to meet business objectives, collaborating within and outside of the team to ensure togetherness and a strong partnership with key stakeholders.
In this role you will report to the Product manager within our Payment Capabilities domain.
This role is based in Helsingborg, Sweden.
Together as a Team
We're the ones who make it possible for people to have a smarter life at home and a hassle-free and rewarding shopping experience. Together we work to find new digital solutions for every business need to help make IKEA a great and efficient place to work. We like to think of ourselves as innovative and modern, and we believe that nothing would actually work without us.
At IKEA we believe in people and that we are always better together. Within Group Digital we set the digital agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast-moving environment.
We drive the development, provision and operation of our products and services using new and existing technology and agile delivery methods to deliver at pace. At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability.
Apply now!
We are looking forward to receiving your application and will review candidates continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible but no later than January 1st, 2025
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-17
E-post: david.jones5@ingka.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Rönnowsgatan 8
252 25 HELSINGBORG
