Product Specialist - Accounts & Payments
2025-06-26
About the team
As a Product Specialist within Accounts & Payments you will belong to the Financial Services Domain in our Banking as a Service (BaaS) organization. You will work closely with all types of competences within the domain to ensure that we build the best solutions on the market for managing our Banking as a Service customers in a regulatory compliant manner while still challenging the status quo.
What you will do
Be a subject matter expert and contribute with your product expertise to ensure that we cover all aspects required from feature development to regulatory and financial reporting.
Take lead on future development including new regulations and gathering of stakeholder input to translate business requirements into clear product specifications.
Work with cross functional teams to ensure smooth implementation and delivery.
Product, process and risk documentation, to efficiently manage the product throughout the life-cycle.
Continuously seek ways to enhance quality and cost efficiency, and what actions can be taken to enhance performance and mitigate related risks.
Who you are
You have +3 years of experience of working within Accounts & Payments in the Financial Industry, preferably in a big bank.
Good understanding of the regulatory landscape within Accounts & Payments and how it impacts the customer and the products.
Excellent analytical thinking abilities,an investigating mindset, with data informed decision making and problem-solving skills, being able to think outside the box.
Hands-on experience in process modeling and operational excellence.
Ability to identify risks and efficiently mitigate them when needed.
What we offer
This is an exciting opportunity to be part of the BaaS journey. Together with our team, you will play an important part in developing and building our business. You will be contributing in building great services and outstanding products at the same time developing yourself as a professional. Apart from that, we believe that the coolest thing is that you will get to work together with outstanding colleagues in a fun, challenging and innovative environment.
Other than that, you'll get:
A great benefits package from a collective bargaining deal in SEB
An open-minded, collaborative culture that wants you to succeed!
Application
