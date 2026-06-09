Process Architect for Software Update Management
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a central role in shaping how software updates are managed across the full vehicle lifecycle in a highly regulated automotive environment. The focus is on building and evolving a process landscape that supports compliant, traceable, and auditable software update management from concept and development to production, operation, and decommissioning.
In this role, you work at the intersection of governance, engineering, and compliance. You help translate complex regulatory and technical requirements into practical processes that teams can use in everyday work. You will collaborate across functions and organizations in an international setting, with the opportunity to influence how software update management is implemented and improved over time. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining process architecture, regulatory understanding, and cross-functional impact.
Job DescriptionYou will develop, maintain, and improve the Software Update Management System process architecture across the vehicle lifecycle.
You will translate regulatory and standard requirements into practical, auditable processes and working methods.
You will ensure alignment with requirements from UNECE R156, ISO 24089, and other applicable regulations and standards for software updates.
You will define process interfaces, roles, responsibilities, KPIs, evidence needs, and governance structures.
You will align central governance, brand-specific implementations, and project-specific ways of working.
You will support projects and engineering teams in implementing software update management processes effectively.
You will specify process and tool requirements needed to implement, monitor, and improve the process landscape.
You will contribute to audits, assessments, milestone reviews, corrective actions, and continuous improvement initiatives.
RequirementsUniversity degree in a relevant technical field.
Experience in process development, process architecture, management systems, system engineering, embedded systems, or automotive software development.
Understanding of regulated product development and the ability to turn regulatory or standard requirements into practical, traceable, and auditable processes.
Ability to work cross-functionally with engineering, compliance, certification, IT, product management, and other stakeholders.
Strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to align different teams around common ways of working.
Good analytical skills and the ability to break down complex regulatory or technical requirements into practical process solutions.
Ability to work independently, take ownership, and drive topics from analysis to implementation.
Fluent English in both spoken and written communication.
Nice to haveKnowledge of UNECE R156, ISO 24089, GB/T 44496, or other regulations and standards related to road vehicle software updates.
Experience with Software Update Management Systems, Cyber Security Management Systems, type approval, homologation, or regulatory compliance.
Understanding of embedded software release, ECU software, OTA updates, diagnostic services, or workshop update processes.
Experience with audits, management systems, quality assurance, evidence-based compliance, or continuous improvement.
Familiarity with RXSWIN, integrity validation data, software update plans, software update operation information, or software update traceability.
Experience working with product data, configuration management, PDM systems, ECOs, variant codes, or product instance specifications.
Experience from a vehicle OEM, supplier, or another regulated technical industry.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7881675-2044908". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9956043