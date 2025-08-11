Product Requirement Engineer
2025-08-11
Company Description
ARE YOU READY TO CHALLENGE THE FUTURE OF LOGISTICS?
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units in Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Have you ever thought about the future of logistics and fulfilment or maybe even what it should look like? Would you like to be working with product development and be part of the engineering team securing Logistics and Fulfilment equipment for IKEA globally? Do you like to work daily using IKEA values as a guide? Join IKEA's logistics and fulfilment focused innovation team as a Product Requirement Engineer to establish the future of logistics for IKEA!
Job Description
As a Product Requirement Engineer you will be part of a team that is designing, experimenting, prototyping, adjusting, changing, testing and finalizing Logistics and Fulfilment Equipment.
As a Product Requirement Engineer you will be responsible for:
Verify that the equipment/solutions are safe and compliant meeting both legal requirements and co-worker/customer needs.
Identify and develop technical & measurable requirements
Develop verification plan for product development of complete products and apply relevant verification test methods
Communicate technical requirements to necessary partners during the product development phase (Development & Innovation Networks, IKEA Components and Suppliers)
Capture learning and actively share knowledge connected to requirements.
Make statistical analysis of test data and define the quality level during equipment/solution development
Secure complete and relevant equipment/solution documentation during the development phase
Identify compliance gaps in equipment/solution documentation
Secure that the equipment/solution requirement package is compliant throughout the product lifecycle
Contribute with Mechanical engineering in the early product design phase.
What will you get?
Building trust with leaders and colleagues is inevitable, accompanied by elevated expectations for your performance and personal development, and the growth of the business. Your manager is committed to facilitating your success by removing obstacles in your path, fostering your professional development, and encouraging your journey towards self-improvement. Joining a team of intelligent, dedicated, compassionate, and grounded individuals who share a passion for the end to end goodsflow of IKEA.
Qualifications
You probably have a University Degree in engineering or similar experience together with a couple of years of experience from working with product development and/or product requirements.
You are experienced with the ability to lead yourself, take responsibility and drive initiatives from start to finish.
You have good analytical skills and high ability to coordinate, lead and inspire others.
You have great communication skills and the ability to lead yourself to make things happen. A passion for sharing knowledge and the ability to explain complex matters in an easy way.
You are good at creating your own network and at working in teams, making things happen by involving and engaging people.
Preferably you will have experience working with mechanical engineering and or automation solutions.
Additional information
We believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and motivation letter in English latest the 22 Aug 2025
For further information regarding the assignment, please contact Development Manager Matthew Ritchie at matthew.ritchie2@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact our People & Culture Recruiter Femina Ladhani Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, so make sure you send in your applications soonest!
For this position we do not offer relocation support. Så ansöker du
