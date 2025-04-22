Product Requirement Engineer
Company Description
Would you like to be part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? By developing affordable products and solutions for people all around the world?
Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden and here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers across the world.
In Range Area Lighting and Home electronics we are looking for a Product Requirement Engineer to join one of our Development Teams. In this assignment you will lead the product compliance work across products lifecycles working with both NEWS and running range in one of our Development teams.
Job Description
As a Product Requirement Engineer in a Development Team at Lighting & Home electronics you have various tasks:
Secure that the development team's products are legally compliant in all our markets throughout their lifecycle, including testing and verification and updated technical product documentation in our system.
You will lead the approval/certification process for the Development team.
You need to have good insight into specifications and test methods and keep updated on changes in legislation and other external requirements that may influence the product compliance. You will work with documentation for new products developments and well as with improvements to the existing range.
Communicate technical requirements to stakeholders during the development phases
Capture learnings and actively share knowledge connected to requirements.
Identify compliance gaps in product development and give input to action plans.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Qualifications
Who are we looking for?
You have a University Degree in Engineering (preferable Electrical) and a couple of years of experience from working with product development and/or creating and documenting product requirements.
Experience from working with Lighting & Home electronics products.
Experience in working with product documentation in product development process.
Knowledge in PLM, preferably PTC Windchill.
Work in a structured way with analytical skills and to take the lead in your own work as well as in your contacts with internal and external stakeholders.
Furthermore, you have strong communication skills and the ability to build relations based on trust.
You have a passion for sharing knowledge and the ability to explain complex matters in an easy way.
You have been working with electrical product approvals and have good knowledge in product compliance (CB, CE, EMC etc)
You are good at creating your own network and at working in teams and making things happen by involving and engaging people.
you are experienced and motivated to work in a changing environment.
Additional information
This is a permanent job position, located in Älmhult, Sweden.
