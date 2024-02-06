Product Quality Leader
Integro Consulting AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Product Quality Leader (PQL) for our client within the automotive industry of commercial vehicles.
Work Description:
In this position we are looking for a quality leader, who will lead an action group and drive the quality actions, and secure the launches of new critical projects in different sizes.
Responsibilites:
• Lead a Quality Action Group internally.
• Initiate pre-investigation of field quality issues
• Initiate, coordinate and prioritize quality actions
• Ensure communication on product quality or on customer satisfaction within the organization
• you will lead the work within the issue detection and pre-study area by using several different sources to identify, which are the issues that are affecting our customers the most
• you will help to prioritize them, perform pre-investigations, and secure that appropriate corrective actions are taken together with the Product Owners.
• Your will use a proactive approach and ensure timely mitigation measures, preventing customer dissatisfaction before it arises.
Experience Required:
• Master's or bachelor's degree in engineering, Statistics, or a related field, or equivalent technical university education.
• Around 5 years of work experience of working with quality management, data analytics, and issue resolution, in the automotive industry.
• Experience in project management, demonstrating the ability to plan, organize, execute,and document projects effectively
Skills required:
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with people of all levels and different cultures
• Organized and good at prioritizing, making time plans and using different data for creating data driven strategies.
• capability to convey the plans and strategies to the rest of the organization.
• Effective decision-making skills, adept at identifying critical issues and problems, and selecting the most suitable option from available alternatives.
• Excellent presentation skills
• Skilled in tools such as JIRA, KOLA, IMPACT, ARGUS, EDB, VDB, VDA, LVD, UCHP, QAST, and PowerBI.
• Expertise in data visualization and story telling, with the ability to communicate complex technical information clearly and effectively.
• Fluent in English and Swedish
• Great social skills and a real team player
• Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PQL". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8450006