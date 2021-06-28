Product Platform Manager Training & Simulation - Saab AB - Chefsjobb i Jönköping
Product Platform Manager Training & Simulation
Saab AB / Chefsjobb / Jönköping
2021-06-28
Visa alla chefsjobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö
Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Jönköping
Saab Training & Simulation is the leading provider of high fidelity training solutions for Live Simulation in the land domain. We are now continuing to strengthen our capabilities within platform management to support the development and sustainment of our product offer.
We are now looking for a line manager to lead the department Product Platform Management. You will be responsible for establishing product platform ownership and lifecycle management, to ensure a modular platform design enabling efficient execution of customer adaptations. The department plans and delivers recurrent platform releases. Responsibility for product platform design and test also resides within the department.
Your role
*
You will lead a number of product platform teams comprising platform owner, release manager, test manager and architect.
*
As a line manager you will support the teams in conducting product platform engineering and test activities.
*
You will report to the Head of Live Training.
*
You will be a member of the management team within Operations Live Training.
*
As a member of the management team, you are expected to contribute and support the actions needed to reach the company 's overall objectives.
Your profile
*
Proven leadership qualities and experience of leading people, with particular focus on HOW. That is a strong value-based leadership in accordance with Saab values.
*
Good financial understanding and high level of business acumen.
*
Experience from systems engineering work.
*
Strong analytic capability.
*
Skills in communicating effectively across different teams, countries and cultures.
*
Willingness and proven ability to manage complexity and to drive change.
*
Master of Science in Engineering or similar.
*
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
A good level of competence and experience is key, however, we believe that the best starting point is to ensure a strong commitment to our values. You don't only need to know and understand our values, you need to share them. At Saab, HOW we do things is equally as important as WHAT we do. In addition, the work environment is important to us, and we pride ourselves on providing a safe and pleasant work environment for all our employees.
The position as Product Platform Manager is stationed at our headquarters in Huskvarna, Sweden.
Application
The last date for application is 30 Aug 2021. Selections and interviews will be performed on an ongoing basis. Please send your application to Carin Samuelsson, carin.samuelsson@saabgroup.com
For further information, please contact Stefan Wärn, Head of Live Training, stefan.warn@saabgroup.com
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-28
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
SAAB AB
Jobbnummer
5835018
Saab AB / Chefsjobb / Jönköping
2021-06-28
Visa alla chefsjobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö
Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Jönköping
Saab Training & Simulation is the leading provider of high fidelity training solutions for Live Simulation in the land domain. We are now continuing to strengthen our capabilities within platform management to support the development and sustainment of our product offer.
We are now looking for a line manager to lead the department Product Platform Management. You will be responsible for establishing product platform ownership and lifecycle management, to ensure a modular platform design enabling efficient execution of customer adaptations. The department plans and delivers recurrent platform releases. Responsibility for product platform design and test also resides within the department.
Your role
*
You will lead a number of product platform teams comprising platform owner, release manager, test manager and architect.
*
As a line manager you will support the teams in conducting product platform engineering and test activities.
*
You will report to the Head of Live Training.
*
You will be a member of the management team within Operations Live Training.
*
As a member of the management team, you are expected to contribute and support the actions needed to reach the company 's overall objectives.
Your profile
*
Proven leadership qualities and experience of leading people, with particular focus on HOW. That is a strong value-based leadership in accordance with Saab values.
*
Good financial understanding and high level of business acumen.
*
Experience from systems engineering work.
*
Strong analytic capability.
*
Skills in communicating effectively across different teams, countries and cultures.
*
Willingness and proven ability to manage complexity and to drive change.
*
Master of Science in Engineering or similar.
*
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
A good level of competence and experience is key, however, we believe that the best starting point is to ensure a strong commitment to our values. You don't only need to know and understand our values, you need to share them. At Saab, HOW we do things is equally as important as WHAT we do. In addition, the work environment is important to us, and we pride ourselves on providing a safe and pleasant work environment for all our employees.
The position as Product Platform Manager is stationed at our headquarters in Huskvarna, Sweden.
Application
The last date for application is 30 Aug 2021. Selections and interviews will be performed on an ongoing basis. Please send your application to Carin Samuelsson, carin.samuelsson@saabgroup.com
For further information, please contact Stefan Wärn, Head of Live Training, stefan.warn@saabgroup.com
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-28
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
SAAB AB
Jobbnummer
5835018