Product Owner within eBusiness for Röhnisch
2023-05-30
Do you have experience as a Product Owner? Do you want to join a successful company as they embark on an exciting journey of digital transformation and eBusiness growth? Keep reading!
About the position
We are helping our client Röhnisch to find a Product Owner to join their Business Technology team.
Röhnisch sells Swedish activewear for women, by women. Röhnisch's purpose is to make active women feel confident, comfortable, and strong. Röhnisch offers activewear, golfwear, outerwear, and beachwear for all shapes and sizes, never compromising style for function and with sustainability at heart. Designed in Sweden by an all-female design team. Their office is located in Hammarby Sjöstad in Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
In this position, you will serve as a connection between the business and technology sectors, overseeing a scalable platform, support business requirements, and execute on eCom and Business Technology strategies. This role will play a crucial part in expanding Röhnisch eBusiness and will be a central part of their digital transformation and transforming the business to a more agile way of working.
Responsibilities:
Ownership of the technical platform for eBusiness
Set the strategy of eBusiness from a technical point-of-view, in alignment with Business Technology strategies
Set the roadmap for the platforms, and drive the execution
In close collaboration with the eCom team, CTO, and other stakeholders, analyze needs as a brand and integrate them into a technical roadmap
In close collaboration with the Business Analyst, follow up on relevant KPIs, and take action and optimize accordingly
Act as a project lead from the business side and manage suppliers
Technical SEO lead
Document, map processes, and define the way of working for eBusiness
Your characteristics
If you are passionate about e-commerce, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have a strong business mindset, this might be the role for you. To be successful in this role, you should also be driven and curious, and most important a team player! We also believe that you enjoy working in a dynamic environment where you take great responsibility for Röhnisch products and your team!
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Relevant education
Product Owner experience or similar, preferably in eCom/Tech
Knowledge of compliance and information security
Proven project-leading experience/expertise
Fluent in English and Swedish
Meritorious
Knowledge of PIM, headless ecommerce platforms, CRM, product discovery engines, payment solutions, delivery platforms, CMS, digital showrooms, feed management, GA, and Google TagManager
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for the first 6 months and then employment with Röhnisch. Start immediately.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Amanda Delvén, you can reach her via amanda.delven@perido.se
If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
Always enter the reference number 33979 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
