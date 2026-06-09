Software Developer - Software Download
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Olofström
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The SWDL team is part of Diagnostic and Base Technology (DBT), which forms the foundation for all electronic control units across the entire vehicle electrical system. Our mission is to enable common, scalable solutions for R&D development departments, driving complexity reduction, cost efficiency, and increased development speed.
Within this context, the team plays a key role, contributing to the software download capability as a core enabler for BaseTech, OTA, VIDA, and vehicle-level integration maturity across platforms.
What you'll do
You will become a member of an development team with great team spirit, the Software Download (SWDL) team. The team is responsible for designing and verifying Software Download technologies. The team is also developing (in C++) the One SWDL Engine, which is one common SW module to be used for SWDL in many areas such as development testing, vehicle implementation (in Volvo Cars new Core System Platform), production and at aftermarket. The team is collaborating with many different system areas of the vehicle, as well as customer service departments and manufacturing engineering. As a part of our team, you get access to long-term development opportunities in a dynamic and continuously growing field.You get inspired by our mission to give our customers a better car experience every day. You will use your deep knowledge to develop the SW component we call One SWDL Engine.
What you'll bring
We believe you are a true software engineer who is motivated by challenging tasks in a complex and innovative environment. You have the interest and experience in creating SW architecture and technical road maps. You enjoy sharing your knowledge with your colleagues, but also learning from others. For this position a minimum of 5 years' experience with C++, Linux and GIT is required. Experience with other areas such as Python, C, Gerrit, Jenkins, Android, DoIP, software testing and CI is considered a plus.
You bring hardware and system knowledge, including ECU architecture, flashing and download concepts, and hands-on testing on real hardware and rigs, with an understanding of BaseTech, OTA, and vehicle electrical systems. Solid knowledge of embedded systems and experience with QNX. Knowledge of basic Cryptography and PKI.
You have an interest in AI-assisted development, using modern tools for code generation, review, and quality improvement. You are customer-focused, quality-driven, collaborative, fluent in English, and comfortable working with incomplete information while solving complex problems.
Driven by customer focus you get things done. You are committed to high delivery quality and you can proceed your work without having all facts at hand before you start. You are flexible and have excellent communication and documentation skills. You have a positive attitude and are a team player. You are experienced with continuous development and familiar with software development best practices. You are fluent in English and can communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders. You are analytical and a problem-solver, aware of that there are multiple solutions for a problem.
We believe you have a M.Sc or B.Sc degree in Software Development, Software Engineering or equivalent. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79717-44232774". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Camilla Helgesson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9954629