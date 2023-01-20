Product Owner | Transmission
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. Your experience in mechanical engineering would be invaluable to us both in component development and concept studies. If you are an innovative, open-minded person who believes that electrification is the future of the auto industry, we would like to hear from you.
This position is based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden, with office possibility in Trollhättan.
What you 'll do
Our Electric Drive Unit (EDU) team is a part of the Polestar R&D department and is a team with a mission to deliver sustainable high power electric axles that gives our cars outstanding performance and range. The team consists of both concept and mechanical engineers with involvement from advanced engineering to serial production, where you will report directly to the Hardware Team Manager.
In this role you will be working from early state in the concept development until postproduction of product in close collaboration with team engineers. As Product owner you are to lead the development of transmission system for different EDU applications. Securing fulfillments of transmission attributes, product validation, manufacturing capability, and product quality assurance.
Who you are
You have a strong will to create the future of electric vehicles - it's probably fair to call you an EV nerd passionate about solving climate changes. As a person you are enthusiastic, motivated, well-organized and driven. You are a team player you're not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You have a holistic view, including vision, business, and customers. You have a positive and innovative mindset with excellent communication skills. You are energized by working in a creative start-up environment, taking action where you see potential and creating structure where needed.
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Mechanical or other relevant engineering area
• You have at least 5 years of transmission mechanical design, gear, & differential design and manufacturing experience
• Previous experience working with EDU development is meritorious
• Previous experience in Teamcenter & Catia is meritorious
At Polestar, you will be leading a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
