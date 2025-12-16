Product Owner to Kollmorgen
2025-12-16
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for a Product Owner to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.
Position Overview
As a Product Owner at Kollmorgen, you belong to our Product Management team, and you will report to the Product Owner Manager. You will be working in a team that focuses on Fleet Management and path planning algorithms. This team develops real-time software to control and orchestrate vehicles in a system. As Product Owner in this team, there will be close collaboration with customers to understand what needs they have and what features need the highest priority.
In this position, you will be the driving force behind turning vision into reality. Your role is to maximize the impact of our Fleet Management and path planning solutions by shaping priorities that deliver true customer value. You will own the product direction-translating strategic goals into a clear, actionable backlog and ensuring every decision moves us closer to innovation and excellence. This is an opportunity to take ownership, make bold decisions, and see your vision come to life in products that redefine what's possible.
What does success look like in this position:
Backlog Management: Transform epics into clear, prioritized user stories that keep the team focused on delivering value.
Balancing Development: Shape the balance between bold feature innovation and sustainable architecture while exploring emerging technologies.
Maximize Product Value: Drive decisions that maximize customer impact and drive meaningful outcomes.
Strategy Alignment: Align the roadmap with company strategy and strengthen the entire product portfolio for long-term success.
Empower Collaboration: Build influence through transparency and collaboration among stakeholders.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have:
An academic degree in Engineering physics, Software engineering, IT management or similar.
4+ experience as a Product Owner for software products.
Experience working in the SAFe framework.
Experience managing customer interaction.
Excellent communication skills and passionate about stakeholder management
Ability to think strategically and envision future possibilities.
Dedication to challenging the status quo to create breakthrough innovations.
Passion for understanding complex technical products, while also having a strong business acumen.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our commitment to your well-being and growth includes:
Innovation Days - A 24-hour event happening every twelve weeks for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new ideas and solve problem!
Office Gym - Always open and free, filled with machines for strength and fitness for all our employees.
Company Events - Participate in fun and engaging activities to build team spirit.
Group Workout Session - Stay active with various workout sessions led by your colleagues.
Career Opportunities - Enjoy the chance to work in different positions and teams over the years, fostering career growth.
Online Learning with Coursera - Advance your professional development and boost your knowledge within different areas.
Flexi-Time - Enjoy flexible working hours to balance work and personal life.
Fixed Hybrid Mode - Benefit from a structured hybrid work model, combining remote and in-office work.
Vacation - Take advantage of 6 weeks of vacation to relax and recharge.
Work-Time Reduction - Benefits from around 9 extra days off per working year.
Wellness Allowance - Receive support for your health and wellness expenses.
Home Office Equipment - Get essential home office equipment, including noise-cancelling headphones, screens, and more.
Free Parking & Bicycle Garage - Conveniently located outside our office for easy access.
Other benefits - Enjoy a Collective Agreement and Occupational Pension.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Please submit your application in English.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions
We offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe. Så ansöker du
