Product Owner, Non conformity coordinator
MacGregor Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MacGregor Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with us.
Shape your journey onboard and offshore with us
Are you passionate about design processes and routines and have a high production knowledge? We are looking for someone who has a solid technical background and previous experience in product management.
MacGregor is looking for a Product Owner. In this role you will be the first point of contact of non conformity cases for Product management. You will also act as a filter and take part in questions referring, but not exclusively, to technical related non conformities as well as being responsible to fill in the NC box in the technical transfer document Q120.
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace, the position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and you will report to the Manager, Product Owners.
Main tasks and responsibilities
As a Product Owner you will play a key role in the development and core competence in CAS equipment related areas. You will support new sales and the project engineer during the tendering phase in order to ensure the concept design philosophy is considered, securing technical performance, and give recommendations based on NC cases. You will also be involved and support NC cases relevant to the product group of responsibility.
Other responsibilities:
Develop and supply input to CAS equipment concepts & knowledge with experiences and improvement ideas
Ensure that current global rules, standards and codes of practice including knowledge of local applicable framework are considered during product development
Prepare and support DR, DL as well as electrical, hydraulic and mechanical designers with project preparation when entering a new contract including participation in the start-up meetings and design reviews.
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering or similar knowledge through experience.
Experience:
3 years with marine applications.
Competencies:
Inventor, Autocad
Load handling technology
Installation methods and practices.
As a person, you are driven, responsible and self-motivated. Your experience, technical competence and business acumen drive you to constantly develop new solutions. You are focusing on value creation, and are constantly Informed and updated on current manufacturers and the means of work to produce CAS equipment.
You will be part of
By joining MacGregor, you will be able to work closely with leading industry professionals, developing and implementing new concepts that set the standards in the maritime transportation and offshore industries. We offer our employees the opportunity to be part of a truly global organisation leveraged upon our shared values of Integrity, Quality and Safety.
With us you will be part of a collaborative working culture with challenges and opportunities to further develop yourself professionally.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Martin Simonsson, Manager, Product Owners, by email at martin.simonsson@macgregor.com
.
We accept applications in both English and Swedish.
MacGregor is part of Cargotec
MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.
MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations, offshore loads,crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com
MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MacGregor Sweden AB
(org.nr 556883-5630), https://www.macgregor.com/
J A Wettergrens Gata 5 (visa karta
)
421 30 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Jobbnummer
7264372