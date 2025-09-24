Product Owner for Liquidity Products
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in taking ownership of one of our strategically important product areas for our corporate customers? We are now looking for an experienced and solution-oriented product owner to lead and shape our future customer offering within the liquidity management area (Group Cards & Payments).
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Join a highly skilled team responsible for Swedbank's Account & Liquidity products for corporate and retail customers.
Work in a dynamic product area with a lot of opportunities to learn and grow.
Be responsible for defining and executing on the strategic roadmap for advanced liquidity products portfolio.
Identify market opportunities and promote a clear vision with customer value in focus.
Connecting customer need and product development by collaborating closely with relevant business areas and IT-delivery functions.
Represent customer and stakeholders needs, ensuring business requests are translated into effective solutions while monitor product performance and continuously improve customer experience.
Collaborate cross-functionally with other product owners and specialists, delivery functions, business units, and legal/compliance teams.
What is needed in this role: Extensive experience in product management, ideally in liquidity, treasury, or transaction banking.
Experience and deep understanding of corporate cash management need and liquidity solutions would be considered a merit.
Strategic mindset with the ability to translate market insight into actionable product strategies and to manage complex product portfolios.
Experience of leading cross divisional, cross-functional teams.
Capability to deliver and set structure in a changing and fast-moving environment.
Excellent stakeholder management, communication, and self-initiative skills.
To be a humble and collaborative team player.
Great communication skills in English and Swedish.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be a part of a team of experienced and driven professionals, who are jointly delivering on prioritised initiatives to maximize customer value". Helena Ölander Wettergren, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 10.10.2025.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Helena Ölander Wettergren
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-LS1
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Helena Ölander Wettergren helena.olander.wettergren@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9524764