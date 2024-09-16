Product Owner for Do-It-Yourself services
We have an exciting journey ahead focusing on scaling up for the future, delivering exciting technical solutions in the Do-It-Yourself domain for our customers. To be ready for the future we have split one of our teams and its responsibility in to two teams.
Your primary responsibility will be Product Ownership for one of those teams called the Do-It-Yourself team, working with internal software teams and business stakeholders to maximize the value of our product platform.
This role will be instrumental and key in this transition. You will join the newly formed team including a mix of new and senior members consisting of developers, tester and a system architect.
As our new product Owner your main job responsibilities will be:
• Understand, coordinate and document requirements from business stakeholders
• Responsible for the team backlog, including priority. Feedback on changes or limitations to stakeholders during implementation
• Iterative documentation with review and input from the Development Team
• Sync and cooperate with other Product Owners, Solution Architects, Project Managers, Portfolio Managers, regarding solutions and way of working
What you bring
You are comfortable leading, directing, and empowering team members without formal management authority in a complex environment. You enjoy working independently and drive projects forward at a good pace with high quality. As a product owner you will be offered a unique opportunity to work with cross functional teams and international stakeholders and you easily create trustful relationships with people on all levels, different backgrounds and cultures, both internal and external. You need to be comfortable communicating with senior management at IT and Business. Moreover, we believe you see yourself as a problem solver with a "can do" mentality. The team is creative, curious and works hard with a positive attitude and we hope this is characterizes you as well. Furthermore, you have:
• A couple of years' experiences working as a Product Owner.
• Ability to understand and translate business needs to software requirements
• Experience of complex high-tech projects, involving integration of large systems
• Experience in Agile Methodologies
• Ability to negotiate and communicate with vendors and stakeholders
• Fluent in English
We believe it is an advantage if you also have experience in SAFe
Why Verisure?
We are proud to say we are a value driven company that lives our values. Here are some things that we are specifically proud of:
• We are involved in making a difference, for real, every day!
• A non-prestigious work culture that truly prioritizes knowledge sharing and team collaboration and cares that you will flourish with us
