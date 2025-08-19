Product Owner for Computational platform within Autonomous Vehicle
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-08-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Our commitment to innovation drives us to create cutting-edge technologies that shape the future of transportation. As we continue to revolutionize the automotive industry, we are seeking a Product Owner for the team responsible for the computational platform used for autonomous vehicles within TRATON. The team includes 9 members with expertise ranging from hardware electronics to embedded systems, covering architecture, functional safety, and cybersecurity. The team uses scrum and work in a lean agile setup inspired by scaled agile framework.
Job Responsibilities
As Product Owner, you will own the team roadmap, prioritize work (team backlog) based on customer and stakeholder value, and ensure alignment with strategic goals to maximize value delivered by the team. You'll collaborate closely with developers, architects, and business leaders to translate needs into actionable deliveries.
In addition to classic product ownership tasks, this role also encompasses system engineering responsibilities for the computational platform. You will be actively involved in the technical definition, integration, and continuous improvement of the platform, ensuring it meets the stringent requirements for autonomous vehicle operation.
Who You Are
We are looking for candidates who possess a subset of the qualifications listed below. If you have relevant skills and experience, we encourage you to apply, even if you don't meet all the criteria.
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience from Product Owner roles within agile environments like SAFe and/or Scrum
Experience from system architecture, electrical hardware development, software development, or similar roles is a plus.
Meritorious Technical Skills:
Familiar with high performance real-time operating embedded systems.
Familiar with CPU and GPU based embedded systems.
Familiar with safety standards such as ISO26262 and/or IEC61508
Familiar with cyber security standards such as UNECE R 155/156
Meritorious Personal Qualities:
Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively across teams.
Strategic thinking and a passion for driving innovation.
Vehicle Domain:
Understanding of or interested in autonomous vehicle technologies, including high performance compute, perception, control, and localization.
Language skills:
Fluent in English is mandatory
Swedish is a plus
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Johan Kingstedt, Head of Autonomy Control Systems, johan.kingstedt@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), http://traton.com
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton Group R&d Jobbnummer
9466227