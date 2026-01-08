Product Owner for B2B Video Platform
Video is a great way to attract interest and to communicate with your market. But traditionally it's been very complicated for companies to create and distribute their own video content. Our customer is disrupting the market for B2B video communication. By building out-of-the-box tools for video creation and distribution - including features such as video shopping - they offer something truly unique.
Their development organization is now expanding, and we are looking for a Product Owner who wants to take a central role in driving the development of a scalable and modern platform for B2B video communication. In this position, you will be responsible for shaping the product vision, ensuring that development efforts align with business goals, and continuously improving the product based on user needs and market opportunities.
As Product Owner, you will work closely with the engineering team and collaborate tightly with the UX designer to define and refine requirements. You will also interact with customers on occasion to gather insights and validate ideas. In addition to your product responsibilities, you will act as an Agile Coach for the team, leading Scrum meetings and promoting efficient, transparent, and collaborative ways of working.
We believe that you have the following qualifications:
3+ years of experience as a Product Owner, Product Manager, Agile Coach, or similar role
Proven ability to proactively drive the product development process
Experience working closely with software development teams
Skilled in requirement gathering, backlog management, and translating business needs into actionable user stories
Strong understanding of agile methodologies and experience leading Scrum ceremonies
Experience collaborating with design and UX
Comfortable engaging with customers and stakeholders
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Experience from SaaS, video, or digital communication products is a plus
For the right candidate, we are pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package. In this position, you can work up to two days per week from your home if you want.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Comstream:
Comstream is a thriving organization with about 70 employees and offices in Sweden and Bulgaria. We specialize in connecting IT talent to growth companies and delivering high-quality services in software development and technical support. Additionally, we are proud to offer and continually enhance our SaaS platform, Jobshark, for tech recruitment and freelancing.
Over the past few years, we've experienced substantial growth, and we're excited to continue expanding our operations. If you're looking to join an international organization with a Scandinavian-inspired business culture, Comstream is the perfect place for you. We prioritize your professional growth and foster an environment where you can succeed. At Comstream, teamwork is at the heart of everything we do, and we promote a culture where every voice is heard and respected. Our core principles are rooted in collaboration, empowerment, and freedom, creating a workplace where you can truly make an impact.
