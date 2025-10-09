Product Owner Bi & Analytics
At NCAB Group we are on an exciting journey to become even more data-driven. We are recruiting a Product Owner for BI & Analytics to help us get there. In this global role, you'll guide the development of scalable, cutting-edge BI, analytics and AI solutions that turn complex data into actionable insights. Working at the intersection of technology, data and business, you'll have the opportunity to contribute to our company's future growth.
What You'll Do as Product Owner for BI and Analytics?
As our Product Owner for BI & Analytics, you will play a key role in shaping how we use data and turn it into meaningful insights and real impact. Working as part of our global IT team, you'll bridge business needs with technical possibilities, ensuring that our BI & Analytics solutions deliver real value across the organization. NCAB is investing in a modern digital landscape, and we have a new data platform built on Microsoft cloud technology. In this role, you'll also have the chance to explore how AI can help us make smarter and faster decisions and create even more value from our data. This is a highly collaborative role, where you'll work closely with engaged data engineers, architects and business stakeholders.
This role is based from our office in Sundbyberg (Stockholm). We offer a hybrid solution and some travel is required, to our different sites.
Main responsibilities:
Product vision and strategy. Define and own the roadmap for BI & Analytics, aligning with our goals and stakeholder needs
Stakeholder management. Engage with business stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into actionable user stories, manage expectations, communicate progress transparently
Backlog management. Prioritize and manage the product backlog, balancing business value, technical feasibility, resource constraints
Data and report development. Work together with the team to secure high quality end-to-end data solutions
Data governance. Promote data governance, quality, and compliance across the IT landscape
User engagement & adoption. Drive user adoption through training, documentation and continuous feedback including the rollout of self-service capabilities
Are You the One We're Looking For?
We're looking for you who have experience as a Product Owner, Product Manager, Business Analyst or a similar role within analytics. You probably also have a relevant academic degree. You have a good understanding within the data domain including data modeling and data engineering best practices. A familiarity with - or strong curiosity about generative AI will be an advantage as we explore new ways to leverage data and innovation.
Your personality and commitment are key to succeeding in this role. You are curious, proactive and brave. Your great communication and collaboration skills are essential for influencing and interacting with colleagues and business stakeholders. You thrive in a team where we help and support each other and have a lot of freedom as well as high level of responsibility. You're a natural and prestige less leader who thrives in cross-functional environments and knows how to inspire collaboration and drive change.
Sounds Interesting? We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi, artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ 072-361 28 44 or Jenny Nilsson, jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ 070-301 82 79, should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
NCAB GROUP AS AN EMPLOYER
NCAB Group is a leading global PCB supplier founded in 1993 in Sweden. Today, we have local presence in 19 countries in Europe, Asia and North America and customers in 45 countries worldwide. Revenue in 2024 amounted to 342,000,000 USD. Our mission is to produce PCBs for demanding customers, on time with zero defects, sustainably at the lowest total cost.
We offer our employees opportunities to develop in a fast-growing environment and provide an attractive salary package. At NCAB Group, our people make us unique. Our shared values are the foundation of an empowering working environment. Ersättning
