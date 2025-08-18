Product Owner
2025-08-18
The opportunity
We need to strengthen our HVDC system design product owner team.
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Position Overview
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Product Owner to be part of a key function in driving and coordinating the strategic development of HVDC System Design and Main circuit Apparatus. You will play a pivotal role in analyzing the market view together with Product Owners and have overall responsibility for the system design long-term strategies. In this role you will also prioritize and monitor all related R&D work.
Work environment where all of us can be seen, respected, and belong. Let's bring Diversity 360 to life where diversity + collaboration = great innovation.
How you'll make an impact
Make sure that we have and develop products and solutions that meet market requirements.
Work with product lifecycle management and have a long-term focus.
Overall responsible for one or more HVDC products including product performance, product representation, product business strategy.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to strategize and manage initiatives and solutions using input from various departments.
Your background
You have an Academic degree in Engineering, or a related field.
Long term experience in Electrical Power System business.
Product Management experience is highly meritorious.
Good communication and networking skills as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
You complete what you take on with high standards for quality.
Proficient in English since you will be part of a company that operates on the global arena.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Mattias Schollin, mattias.schollin@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Rönnholm mag-nus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
