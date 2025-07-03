Product Owner
Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
Lendo is looking for an experienced Product Owner to lead development in one of our key product areas. You'll work in a cross-functional team, define roadmaps, prioritise work and ensure alignment with our overall strategy.In this role you'll take full ownership of your product domain, balancing stakeholder needs, technical considerations and customer experience. You will ensure stability, reduce technical debt and maintain high product quality.We're looking for an experienced Product Owner who is confident in leading both business and tech discussions, used to navigate in a fast-moving environment and collaborate across teams to deliver real impact.
What you will be doingYou'll lead the entire product development cycle, from concept to launch, by prioritizing the backlog and collaborating closely with engineers, designers and stakeholders to deliver impactful solutions. Your decisions will be guided by user insights, market trends, product analytics and A/B testing. You'll define and monitor success metrics, facilitate agile ceremonies and of course, continuously drive improvement. Together with your team you'll set and evolve goals for your product area, leveraging OKRs where appropriate to maximize value for both users and the business.
- Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum frameworks; experience in applying lean product development principles.
- Comfort with tools such as Jira, Confluence, Miro, Figma or other relevant tools for backlog management and cross-functional collaboration.
- Experience in roadmap planning, prioritization frameworks.
- Experience working with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- Data-informed decision-making, with an ability to balance quantitative insights and qualitative research.Who we think you areWe believe you have experience launching digital products and thrive in collaborative environments that value transparency and inclusion. You're confident navigating change, where you have the ability to turn complexity into clarity and using data and experimentation to inform your decisions.With a customer-first mindset, you balance user needs with business goals. You communicate clearly, keep documentation up to date and are always looking to improve whether through exploring new tools, learning more about AI or helping your team grow. Above all, you care about building user-centric, resilient products that make a difference.Apply NowIf you're excited about working in a dynamic environment where your ideas and expertise will make a difference, we'd love to hear from you.We look forward to receiving your application! Due to the holiday period, we will begin reviewing applications in early August. Interviews will be held on a rolling basis and the position may be filled before the final application date. As part of our recruitment process, we use psychology assessments and conduct a background check.If you have any questions, reach out to TA Lead johanna.romanoff@lendo.grou
p
Make a difference with us at Lendo
At Lendo, our culture is just as important as the products and services we build. We believe in a workplace driven by trust, curiosity, and a strong desire to make things happen - where learning and ambition go hand in hand. Together, we're creating a company that not only delivers results, but also makes a positive and lasting impact.
Success at Lendo is a team effort. We grow together, win together, celebrate together - and learn from the things that don't go as planned. With energy and a clear focus on what truly matters to our customers, we show up every day to help people make smarter financial decisions.
We believe in taking ownership and in having each other's backs along the way. At Lendo, you'll have the space to grow, influence, and bring fresh ideas, whether you're ready for the next step in your career or want to shape how we support our customers. Because for us, the customer always comes first.
We're proud to be part of the Lendo Group - and even more proud of what we're building together, day by day. Ready to be part of the journey? Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://www.lendo.group/ Arbetsplats
Lendo Jobbnummer
9415667