Product Owner
2025-03-17
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009 with an impressive year-on-year growth with high profitability.
Listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Product Owner, you will be responsible for driving the product vision and mission, and for managing the product development process.
The impact you will create
Support product development by managing the backlog and defining user stories.
Ensure alignment between business objectives and development priorities.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and refine product features.
Communicate effectively with the development team for smooth execution.
Monitor product performance and analyze user feedback and data.
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
Work under the guidance of senior product management.
Ensure timely delivery of product updates.
Maintain a clear understanding of market trends and customer needs.
What you bring in
Experience in managing products through their lifecycle from idea to delivery.
Extensive knowledge of Agile methodologies.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong communication skills, written and verbal.
Strong presentation skills.
It would be great if you also have
Keep abreast with Agile/Scrum best practices and new trends.
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
Office life: We strongly believe in the in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, and a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition, every now and then check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our cinema, or a Geek lunch. There is something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
