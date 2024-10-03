Product Owner
2024-10-03
Job Description
Being able to offer IKEA products to as many people as possible across the globe is a challenge we love to achieve. Join us as a Product Owner to help us to create magic worldwide!
IKEA's vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people, and it influences everything we do, all over the world. This job is in the IKEA unit responsible for developing, delivering and managing the digital offering for IKEA retailers worldwide, Retail Operation Solution and Support (ROSS).
Take time to explore the IKEA Franchise system here, and read more about us here.
About the job
Being able to offer IKEA products to as many people as possible across the globe is a challenge we love to achieve. Join us as a Product Owner, your expertise can help us to create magic worldwide.
We are seeking an experienced and strategic-minded Product Owner to lead our product teams at Inter IKEA Systems. This role is pivotal in shaping the future of our digital products, ensuring we meet the highest standards of innovation and efficiency. You will drive the product vision, strategy, and roadmap, working closely with cross-functional teams to deliver solutions that resonate with both our business and our customers. This is a key leadership position where your expertise will directly influence the success of our digital products.
IKEA's vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people, and it influences everything we do, all over the world. This job is in the IKEA unit responsible for developing, delivering and managing the digital offering for IKEA retailers worldwide, Retail Operation Solution and Support (ROSS).
Take time to explore the IKEA Franchise system here, and read more about us here.
Qualifications and Skills:
D365 Proficiency: Extensive experience with D365, with a track record of leveraging this platform to deliver business value.
Proven Leadership: At least 5+ years in a senior product owner or product management role, with a strong background in leading cross-functional teams to successful outcomes.
Strategic Vision: Ability to craft and communicate a compelling product vision and strategy, with a focus on long-term impact and sustainability.
Communication & Collaboration: Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels. Fluency in English is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Leadership: Define and drive the product vision and strategy, ensuring alignment with overarching business goals.
Product Discovery & Development: Lead continuous product discovery efforts, prioritizing features and enhancements that deliver maximum value to our customers and business.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Engage with senior stakeholders across IKEA, franchisees, and external partners to gather insights, identify synergies, and align product strategies.
Decision-Making & Optimization: Analyze complex requirements, make informed decisions, and implement optimized processes that enhance product delivery and operational efficiency.
Agile Champion: Foster a culture of innovation, agility, and continuous improvement within the team, ensuring best practices are followed.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position (40 hours per week) based in Malmö, Sweden, within the IKEA Retail Concept at Inter IKEA Systems - ROSS. The role requires a willingness to travel as needed to meet business objectives. You will report directly to the Product Manager.
For questions about the role, please contact Polo Welschen, Product Manager ROSS Area Retail concept (Polo.Welschen1@inter.IKEA.com). If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Sarah Arshad (Sarah.Arshad@inter.IKEA.com).
17 October 2024 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and let us know why you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note that we only review applications that come in via SmartRecruiters - not via email.
We always recruit based on values, competence, potential and diversity.
Company Description
Our vision, to create a better everyday life for the many people, influences everything we do. It is a vision that lives in the everyday efforts of all co-workers worldwide.
Fulfilling the IKEA vision requires a strong, efficient, and sustainable business setup. That is why it is built on a franchise system. The IKEA Franchisor, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., is the worldwide owner of the IKEA Concept and has the responsibility to ensure that the IKEA Concept stays attractive and competitive while enabling growth and a profitable business for IKEA franchisees.
We look forward to onboard entrepreneurial and committed team players to reach this result together.
