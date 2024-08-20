Product Owner
2024-08-20
Are you eager to make an impact and contribute to the realization of our products and solutions? At Sandvik Coromant, we're now looking for an enthusiastic Product Owner to join our ERP Supply organization - if you enjoy interacting and collaborating with passionate people in a global setting, then this might be a role for you!
Your mission
In this position, you handle development needs from the business and work together with the team to ensure that the product develops as desired throughout its life cycle. You establish and communicate the product vision to the team, acting as the main coordinator between the business and technology team to set the appropriate strategy and vision. Initially, you focus on the EBP Seamless Production Project, transitioning to a line role after the first template is implemented.
Further responsibilities include:
Creating the application product roadmap.
Prioritizing the product's development needs within set budget.
Taking ownership of the product backlog, acting as a funnel and filter.
Being the primary contact in matters relating to the product's purpose and development.
Ensuring the backlog is populated with adequate detail.
Ensuring the team and cross-functional stakeholders understand the contents of the backlog.
The location for this position is flexible globally, but you're preferably based in Europe. Some travel is a natural part of the job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent, in addition to prominent leadership capabilities. You have solid experience of working with business and IT experts, as well as architects, in the area of production processes and systems. Experience with SAP production modules, agile ways of working and implementing ERP from a business perspective is highly advantageous. You're familiar with global projects, change management, information and document handling. Communication is important and this role calls for excellent English skills, in both written and verbal form, while knowledge of other languages is a plus.
We put a lot of emphasis on your personality - you're able to adapt and perform effectively in an ever-changing working environment. You can comfortably coordinate, navigate and facilitate complex problems, scenarios and discussions with different experts. Your enthusiasm and team spirit, combined with advanced interpersonal skills, enable you to maintain strong relationships and collaborate effectively.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Clas Paulin, recruiting manager, at +46 (0)70 692 15 55
Union contacts:
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 30, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0068091.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
8850321