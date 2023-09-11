Product Owner
2023-09-11
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems. The HVDC market for large scale transmission and offshore wind is booming as an enabler for the global energy transitions.
The team at HVDC Products are designing, manufacturing, testing, and managing the converter valves for HVDC and SVC applications. Hitachi Energy is looking for a Product Owner for DOIT, and your main responsibility is to be the interface between business and technology.
You will align the product portfolio with global Product Management and Marketing at HVDC and assure the correct priority of product development. You will have a strategic and technical role, interacting internally with engineers, Project Management and Sales, R&D, Supply Chain Management and customers.
DOIT (Digital Optical Instrument Transformer) is a product family of current and voltage measurement devices where communication between sensor and control room is done through Optical fibers with a Digital signal.
The Instrument Transformers measures the current or voltage, for control and protection purposes.
Some advantages with Optical Current Transformers compared to Conventional Current Transformers is less weight, no oil, easier transport, and smaller footprint.
We are interested in knowing more about you and what you can contribute, so do not hesitate to apply even if you do not meet all the requirements.
Your responsibilities
Manage the product portfolio for DOIT, including quality assurance and Life Cycle Management.
Define requirements on product development and be the main point of contact towards R&D.
Manage the product roadmap and prioritize enhancements.
Own base solutions used in tenders and projects.
Monitor product cost structure.
Your background
You have experience and knowledge in HVDC technology, Electronics and/or High Voltage engineering.
You are communicative and outgoing, as the position requires interaction with a wide variety of stakeholders and functions.
You have leadership experience and skills to thrive in a dynamic environment with technical challenges.
You have a Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish skills are a merit.
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 24th of September 2023! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today
Recruiting Manager Jonatan Danielsson Jonatan.danielsson@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representative - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. . All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
More about us
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
