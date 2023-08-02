Product Owner
AB Tetra Pak / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-08-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are looking for a Product Owner to join our Digital Solutions Development Programme within Development & Technology organization.
As a Product Owner you will be a part of the program team of Production Operations. Production Operations is responsible for new development and product lifecycle management for Tetra Pak PlantMaster MES solutions.
The position is permanent and based in Lund, Sweden, but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
You will be leading exciting improvement and development activities in a global environment with many opportunities for personal growth and career development.
Your objective is to maximize the customer and business value from the development work done by our Development Teams.
You will be responsible for
Leading a cross functional agile scrum team developing, releasing and life-cycling products and their features for Tetra Pak PlantMaster MES solutions
Making decisions regarding the priority of product backlog items to deliver maximum outcome
Contributing in breaking down the feature requirements to stories
Determining whether a product backlog item was satisfactorily delivered
Communicating the team vision and strategy to stakeholders and scrum team
The Quality, cost and time to market of developed solutions
We believe you have
We are looking for a profile with automation domain knowledge and project management experience and/or experience of agile methodologies.
A degree in engineering and/or 5-7 years of working experience in engineering
Automation and MES knowledge, experience with AVEVA software is considered meritorious
Strong collaboration and communication skills
Strong stakeholder management capability
You are fluent in English, written and spoken
You are a result orientated and a self-motivated person with a strong customer focus eager to find new opportunities to deliver. Your networking skills are excellent as you will be required to network both within and outside Development & Technology to secure alignment of all project activities. You are a pragmatic person who can prioritise and find solutions as well as dealing with ambiguity and continuous change.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-08-23
To know more about the position contact Teresa Bengtsson at + 46 733 36 5631
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8002319