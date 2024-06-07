Product Owner - Integration
2024-06-07
Join Stena Line's People Digital team as a Product Owner and take on a role that offers opportunities for growth, collaboration, and meaningful impact in our digital journey!
In this role, you'll be at the forefront of driving change and innovation. You'll work closely with your team members, process owners, stakeholders, and suppliers to deliver new capabilities, prioritize backlog, and maximize business value. Your responsibilities will span from defining the product vision to managing ongoing developments and bug fixes, ensuring a seamless and efficient digital experience for our employees.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Responsible for product vision and delivery
- Responsible for product health and continuity within the capability
- Work closely with Process Owners, Business Stakeholders, and suppliers to understand the business needs within the capability area and how they translate into product capabilities.
- Drive overall change management to ensure a successful implementation and deal with obstacles along the way
- Manage the Backlog to provide value for our People
- Coordinate People Digital activities with other Product owners within People Digtial.
- Communicate to the organization about progress and new releases
- Collaborate with the system suppliers, drive demands and development needs, ongoing developments, and ongoing bugs .
What you will experience
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are a strategic thinker with a passion for driving change and innovation, you're open to new ideas and approaches. Your ability to communicate effectively allows you to collaborate with your colleagues and understand the needs and perspectives of others. With your keen eye for detail and strong analytical skills, we believe you can prioritize various tasks.
Qualifications:
• Academic degree in Information systems or Human Resources or equivalent
• Previous experience of being a Product Owner
• Previous experience of working with integrations
• Experience with maintenance of IT systems
• Experience working with change management in large organizations.
• Fluent in English
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our People Digital department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than June 19th, 2024. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Markus Hilmansson, Group Head of People Digital at markus.hilmansson@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Stena Line Scandinavia AB (org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se
Stena Line Jobbnummer
