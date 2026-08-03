Product Owner - EPD International
IVL Svenska Miljöinstitutet AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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, Göteborg
, Malmö
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EPD International is a wholly owned subsidiary of IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute and the operator of the International EPD® System. Through the development and management of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), EPD International helps organizations worldwide measure, verify, and communicate the environmental performance of products and services. Together, IVL and EPD International combine scientific expertise, sustainability leadership, and digital innovation to enable more informed and sustainable decision-making globally.About the Role
We are looking for a Product Owner to join EPD International, working at the very core of our system, where methodology, standards, digital solutions, and business models intersect. While EPD International is a global organization, this role is based in Stockholm.
You will be responsible for the development and management of key parts of our offering related to Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and our governing framework (General Programme Instructions – GPI), which form the foundation of our entire operation.
This role is ideal for someone who thrives in complexity, has exceptional attention to detail, and can communicate clearly with both technical experts and business stakeholders.
Responsibilities
You will work closely with our Manager, who has played a key role in building the system together with developers, designers, business analysts, and testers. You will be part of her team and receive full support to get started.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Co-developing product areas related to the EPD system (processes, tools, and frameworks) together with the Digitalization Manager. • Ensuring that changes are consistent, well thought-out, and function across the entire system (EPD, PCR, verification, and digital tools). • Driving requirements definition and prioritization in collaboration with the Tech Lead, business analysts, and internal experts. • Coordinating changes with internal and external stakeholders, with support from your Manager. • Ensuring high quality in documentation, communication, and decision-making materials. • Identifying risks and potential impacts related to changes or new feature implementations. • Collaborating across functions to follow up on and ensure value creation and business outcomes. • Working according to agile principles.
Your background
We are looking for someone who:
• Has experience as a Product Owner, Requirements Analyst, or Business Analyst. • Has strong analytical skills and a high level of attention to detail. • Is a clear communicator who can make complex topics understandable. • Thrives in systems where many components are interconnected and interdependent. • Is structured and able to maintain a holistic view while managing details. • Takes strong ownership and is confident in challenging solutions that do not meet quality standards.
To succeed in the role, you have (one or more of the following): • Experience working with standards, regulatory frameworks, or compliance. • Experience with LCA, EPDs, sustainability, or environmental data (meritorious). • Experience working with complex digital systems or platforms. • Experience working in environments with multiple stakeholders and high quality demands. • Experience using Azure DevOps. • A background in software development is considered a strong advantage.
Your personal qualities
This is not a "typical" product role. To succeed, you need to:
• Understand that small changes can have significant consequences in a global system • Have the discipline not to oversimplify complexity. • Be comfortable working in an environment where standards, methodology, and business are tightly interconnected. • Be comfortable working in English, as it is the internal working language at EPD International.
Click on the image to learn more about EPD and IVL.
What we offer you
• A central role in an international organization with significant impact on how digital climate data is managed, both within the EU and globally. • The opportunity to work at the forefront of sustainability and standardization in a market-leading organization experiencing strong growth. • The chance to drive and develop new features, often as a first mover in the market. • Opportunities to attend and occasionally present at conferences around the world. • A complex and intellectually stimulating work environment. • Highly skilled and engaged colleagues with a strong drive to grow and improve. • A structured and clearly defined product development environment. • A high-performing development team with excellent team spirit and a strong commitment to quality. • Competitive employment conditions, including salary, benefits, and flexibility (to be specified).
Welcome to apply
Submit your CV by clicking "Apply here." We will evaluate applications and conduct interviews on an ongoing basis during the application period, so don't wait to apply!
To staffing and recruitment companies, as well as sales people: We kindly but firmly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies, as well as sales of additional job advertisements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8159835-2128835". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ivl Svenska Miljöinstitutet AB
(org.nr 556116-2446), https://career.ivl.se
Valhallavägen 81 (visa karta
)
114 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
IVL Svenska Miljöinstitutet Jobbnummer
10020349