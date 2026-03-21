Product Marketing Manager
Talentech AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Talentech AB i Stockholm
Stockholm | Full-time
About Talentech
Talentech is building a leading HR tech platform in the Nordics.
Following a merger, we are bringing together products, teams, and markets into one stronger and more unified company. We have a broad portfolio, a clear direction, and high ambitions for the future.
As we grow, clarity becomes more important. Our customers need to understand what our products do, how they create value, and how they fit together. Internally, our teams need the same clarity to communicate consistently and confidently.
That is why we are looking for a Product Marketing Manager.
About the role
As a Product Marketing Manager at Talentech, you work at the intersection of Product, Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing.
Your role is to turn product strategy, functionality, and customer insight into clear and relevant communication. You make sure our products are positioned in a way that resonates with the market and that the value we deliver is easy to understand.
You will own how we bring products, updates, and improvements to market. You will also ensure our commercial teams have the messaging, materials, and support they need to represent our products in a consistent and confident way.
This is a role for someone who enjoys both strategy and execution. Someone who wants to understand the product deeply, work closely with different teams, and shape how Talentech is understood by customers and colleagues alike.
Responsibilities
• Define positioning, value propositions, and messaging across our product portfolio
• Translate product features, roadmap, and technical functionality into clear communication
• Lead go to market planning and execution for launches, updates, and improvements
• Own how product updates are communicated internally and externally
• Support Sales with messaging, materials, and training
• Work closely with Product teams to stay aligned with roadmap and priorities
• Collaborate with Customer Success and Support to understand customer needs and recurring challenges
• Ensure communication reflects real customer use cases rather than internal language
• Build structure, templates, and ways of working for product marketing
What we are looking for
• 2+ years of experience in product marketing, product management, or a similar product-facing role in B2B SaaS
• Strong ability to understand complex products and communicate them clearly
• Experience working closely with product teams and technical stakeholders
• Experience supporting Sales with messaging and content
• Strong writing skills and a structured way of working
• A customer focused mindset and curiosity for understanding what creates value
• Ability to take ownership and build structure where it does not yet exist
• Experience from HR tech, recruitment, or HR systems is an advantage
• Professional fluency in Swedish and English, with strong written communication skills in both languages. Additional Nordic language skills are a plus
We think you are
• Curious and motivated to understand how the product works
• Comfortable moving between strategic thinking and hands on execution
• Good at creating clarity in complex environments
• Collaborative and confident working across teams
• Someone who can turn insights into communication that helps customers understand, choose, and use a product
Practical information
• Full-time
• Start as soon as possible
• Stockholm
• Part of the Marketing team at Talentech
We look forward to your application Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Talentech AB
(org.nr 556675-7810), http://www.talentech.com Arbetsplats
Talentech Jobbnummer
9811681