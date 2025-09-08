Product Marketing Manager
2025-09-08
We are Fatshark
We are a critically acclaimed Swedish video game studio with about 190 experienced and skilled developers. We are most well-known for the Warhammer: Vermintide franchise, but have also helped develop a number of AAA titles and we launched the highly anticipated game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
We have grown quite a bit over the last few years, but we still embrace the same values that we started with. We want to build the best first person co-op games together, in an approachable, fun and passion-driven way.
The role
As a Product Marketing Manager at Fatshark, you thrive in highly creative and collaborative environments and will work closely with our development teams to market great games. You're the bridge between developers and marketing, helping everyone work together as one.
Working with the product and marketing teams, you'll create marketing plans for Darktide that connect both with new and existing players. You know Warhammer 40,000 and Darktide, and understand what makes our players love the game.
You'll do more than just build plans; you'll coordinate marketers on ongoing campaign tasks, and shoulder some of the execution yourself. You're passionate about gaming and comfortable with both big-picture strategy and hands-on tasks (like updating storefront capsules or the in-game newsfeed) supporting fellow developers and marketers alike.
Join our small, supportive marketing team where we work together on everything and make a real impact on the Darktide experience.
In this role, you'll be focused on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and be responsible for a significant marketing budget, working closely with the Head of Marketing as well as the Directors and Executive Producer on the game.
What you'll do
Lead product marketing strategies, campaign building, execution, optimization, and measurement across assigned titles
Partner closely with the dev team to define marketing strategy, USPs and player promise
Create go-to-market plans in close collaboration with the marketing team
Collaborate with the Executive Producer, Art Director, Cinematics Director, and the rest of the marketing team on key marketing assets and branding initiatives
Coordinate the marketing team's progress on tasks and key deliverables through Jira
Understand the target audience, and share insights with internal teams about what motivates our players to play Darktide
Serve as a product marketing expert with in-depth knowledge of Darktide
Continuously work on optimizing conversion activities to drive player and business KPIs
Identify market trends and key opportunities for innovation
Manage the in-game newsfeed, storefront capsules, and store descriptions
Help craft press releases and announcement posts for the brand
Liaise with external partners from building relationships with platform partners and Games Workshop
Validate and approve external and internal assets before deployment, together with the Cinematics Director and Licensors
Required qualifications
3-5+ years in product marketing and/or similar experience
Gaming industry experience
Knowledge of Darktide, Warhammer 40,000, and/or working with IPs
Ability to work in a highly collaborative and creativity-led environment
Adept at managing key internal and external partnerships
Good presentation skills - comfortable with presenting to key stakeholders
Result-oriented and self-sufficient with strong organizational skills
Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
Located in Stockholm, or willing to relocate to Stockholm
What we offer
A playful, friendly and inclusive workplace
Opportunities for personal growth with varied projects, experienced co-workers and recurring hack weeks/days
Regulated flex time and paid overtime
Occupational pension
Health benefits and health check ups
Bonus program
Relocation package for international talent
Parties, social events and team-building activities
Dog-friendly office located in central Stockholm
Application details
We have a policy of working 4 days in the office per week, with 1 day optional to work from home. The onboarding is being done fully in the office.
We look forward to reviewing applications and will be interviewing candidates continuously until the position has been filled.
Location: Stockholm (on-site)
Start: ASAP 2025
Form of Employment: Permanent, full-time
