Product Manager to UMS Skeldar in Linköping
2024-01-02
UMS SKELDAR develops an unmanned helicopter to support marine, military and public safety operations. We have a fast-paced and dynamic work environment with an entrepreneurial spirit. At UMS Skeldar you get the unique chance to leave your footprint within our organization with fast reaction times and high commitment.
You become part of the Portfolio Department consisting of Product Managers. The Portfolio teams greatest challenge is keeping up with the customers demands, a delicate task that requires a lot of knowledge about the product and it 's possibilities. They pave the way for development team to follow.
In the role as Product Manager, you will:
• Manage product-level requirements throughout the product development lifecycle.
• Analyze customer and regulatory requirements.
• Communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
• Guide the internal development process.
• Focus on technology innovation and integration.
• Conduct market analysis and engage with customers.
• Manage customer experience and derive product strategy.
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
Are you the one we are looking for?
We place great importance on personal qualities for you to thrive in the role. We are looking for you with strong structured competence, good communicator, self-driven and a team-player.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a university degree in aerospace engineering or another relevant engineering discipline. We would like you to have experience of a minimum of 5 years' experience in aerospace engineering and/or product management. We would like you to have knowledge in configuration management and planning and a familiarity with the aviation certification life cycle.
The position requires both English and Swedish in speech and writing.
We offer:
• A product development team with hands-on experience in UAS development.
• Interface with internal and external stakeholders to define the specifications for the next-generation product.
• A workplace with open-minded, ambitious, and enthusiastic coworkers.
• High-tech and market-leading products in the unmanned industry.
• A dynamic workplace where you play a key role in our success.
• An international environment with direct customer contacts from all over the world.
More information:
• Workplace: Linköping.
• Full-time.
• Start: Immediately, considering possible notice period.
For employment within UMS Skeldar, it is required that you will be approved in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act. For some roles with certain security-sensitive activities it may require certain citizenship.
We process applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application!
