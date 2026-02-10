Product Manager SaaS Platform
2026-02-10
Do you want to lead businesses and government into no-code application development?
At Compose, we are building an innovative platform for digital services and process automation. As an energetic scale-up, we are dedicated to empowering organizations to create powerful applications without the need for coding expertise. Join our dynamic team and be a part of a game-changing journey!
Role overview:
We are looking for a passionate and experienced Product Manager to lead the development and growth of our no-code SaaS Platform. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of user needs, strong strategic thinking, and the ability to drive product vision from concept to launch. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure our product delivers exceptional value to our partners and customers.
Key responsibilities:
Define and communicate the product vision, strategy, and roadmap aligned with company goals.
Gather and prioritize product requirements from various stakeholders, including customers, partners, sales, and support teams.
Conduct market research and competitive analysis to identify opportunities and threats.
Collaborate with engineering, design, QA and marketing to deliver high-quality product releases.
Conceptualize and maintain detailed product specifications, user stories, and acceptance criteria.
Oversee all phases of product development (market research, discovery, backlog, development and quality assurance)
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in business, Computer Science, or a related field.
10 to 15 years of experience in product management in SaaS Cloud Native software development.
Experienced in SaaS subscription business models from large international players
Experienced in SCRUM framework and agile tools
Proven track record of successfully launching and managing products.
Understanding of business logic in product development
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills in English.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.
What we offer:
Technology: Work with our no-code SaaS solutions for data gathering and process automation, built on modern frameworks and cloud-native on Azure.
People: Highly motivated and friendly team in an informal and international work environment. We work agile across all areas and make each other better. Så ansöker du
