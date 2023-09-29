Product Manager Retail Charging
2023-09-29
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who are we
Within Global Electrification Offer department, the team is responsible for the end-to-end offer ownership, leading the business transformation towards Electrification and creating profitable, seamless, and sustainable new services and solutions for our customers. The charging team continues to grow, and is looking for customer-focused, relentless professionals who can assist us in achieving our targets.
What you'll do
Our retail partners have an important role in our electrification and commercial transformation. In our strategy to provide access to a market leading charging ecosystem, charging at retail is a key cornerstone of our product roadmap and offers.
As a Product Manager, you will have a unique opportunity to support our retail partners shifting to electrification in their daily operations as well as providing the next level of charging experience at retail to Volvo customers. But also, fully contribute to our electrification and sustainability vision: it is not only about charging, but also about smart charging and access to renewable energies.
To do so, you will act at the crossroads of user experience, engineering, and business - setting the business strategy together with our regions and markets, bringing a clear business insight and customer focus, and translating the aligned strategy into comprehensive products and offers.
You will be part of a cross-functional team where you will have a strong voice in prioritizing the activities Volvo should engage in. You will have a global mindset while being able to support and take initiatives at market level when needed. To accomplish the goals, you will have to build a good collaboration with our regional and market teams to:
• Gather/collect market feedback and needs,
• Monitor market developments and competitive landscape,
• Co-Create offers and assure ownership until launch,
• Implement and monitor competitiveness of your offers throughout their lifecycle.
Since your products and offers will be addressing both our retail partners and end customer's needs, you will also work in close collaboration with the PM for Public Charging, PM for Home Charging and PM Energy Management.
What you 'll get
• Very good understanding of the charging ecosystem,
• Insight into management priorities,
• Collaboration with a motivated and diverse team with great learning opportunities,
• Empowerment, recognition, and exposure.
What you'll bring
The candidate should ideally have:
• Business knowledge and understanding for the ongoing transformation towards electrification,
• Experience from strategy establishment, working within the electrification area,
• Previous experience or proven understanding of retail network management,
• A genuine interest and understanding of the technology of the product, as well as upcoming standards and legislations,
• Demonstrated success in a matrix, multi-cultural, international environment,
• Curiosity and willingness to learn about the technology and the standards regulating the charging landscape,
• Previous experience in the charging area would be beneficial,
• Education in either engineering or business or equivalent, but with a mindset and interest that cover both areas,
• Advanced communication skills and good teamwork spirit,
• Analytical skills,
• Ability to quickly define problems and draw valid conclusions,
• High motivation and 'can-do' mentality.
Primary Location
HQ Gothenburg
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager Julia Sandén at julia.sanden@volvocars.com
or the recruiter Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
